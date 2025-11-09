Ousted UFC Fighter Fans Want Dana White to Re-Sign Shares Injury Update After Brutal Highlight Finish

The sound of Muhammad Mokaev’s left kick Gerard Bruns’ temple told the story all by itself. It was sharp, brutal, and decisive: the type of head kick that finishes the fight before the body touches the ground. At BRAVE CF 100, the 25-year-old did more than just defend his undefeated record; he reminded everyone why his name remains among the world’s best flyweights. Yet days later, Mokaev has revealed the price that such dominance demands.

Two days after the knockout, ‘The Punisher’ shared a photo on X that made even the toughest fans wince. His foot, puffy and red, resembled a balloon rather than a bone, with the caption perfectly describing it best: “My foot is like a balloon,” a clear nod to Conor McGregor’s comments after his second fight with Dustin Poirier, where ‘The Diamond’ debilitated McGregor’s calf with savage leg kicks, before finding the killshot. Considering the clean KO win, Mokaev photo went viral quickly, not because of shock, but out of admiration. Fighters get hurt. Champions show it. And now, fans want Dana White to finally bring him back home.

Fans rally in support of Muhammad Mokaev’s UFC return

Mokaev’s win versus Bruns was more than just another highlight for fans. It served as a reminder of his abilities, which have always included precision, patience, and explosion. The knockout occurred eight seconds into Round 2, with a clean head kick followed by a hook that ended it all. For a fighter who was previously deemed too hard to deal with for his own good, this was chaos unleashed, and fans loved every minute of it.

So, as expected, fans demanded that Dana White finally bring back such chaos to the UFC’s Octagon. “Time to come on up to the UFC (again),” one fan suggested. “Heal up — UFC will be begging you soon,” said another. Many others said the same thing, hoping Dana White was watching: “Hoping Dana can see the value you bring to the promotion!!!” For fans, the question was not whether Mokaev deserved to return to the UFC, but why he hadn’t already.

For ‘The Punisher,’ the comment section continued turning into a wave of praise. “Yeah, but the other guy is the one that got popped,” one fan wrote. Another added, “🙏 small price to pay for that sweet highlight.” Hundreds shared the same sentiment: “That was a sweet a–highlight,” “S—. F—— good head kick, though.” The tone was unanimous: whether in pain or not, Mokaev had just delivered something outstanding.

However, several followers were unable to overlook the image of the swollen foot. “Looks like an infection; go to a doctor or risk sepsis,” a fan said. Another asked, “Damn, is that a staph infection?” while others expressed their concerns. “That might be Staph/MRSA; get yourself checked out immediately,” one commented, while another put it best: “Your foot is a sausage, mate.”

And this is what makes Mokaev’s moment so powerful. The photograph was more than just an aftermath shot; it represented the sacrifice that lay behind the spectacle. Every clean strike and winning highlight has its own quiet pain. Mokaev’s foot may be a balloon now, but it is one blown up by a really convincing win: the kind that should make Dana White re-sign ‘The Punisher.’ But would he?

Could Dana White bring back Mokaev to the UFC?

If there was ever a time when Dana White should reconsider, it is now. Mokaev’s latest win proved that the UFC had let go of something special. The decision to cut him after UFC 304, despite being unbeaten and on a seven-fight winning streak, never made sense. Months later, as ‘The Punisher’ continues to finish fights and gain momentum, things look even worse.

The fighter they dumped has not declined; rather, he has evolved. Back at Brave CF, Mokaev has improved every aspect of his game. He was once best known for his wrestling, but today he delivers knockouts that leave no room for doubt. His win at the BRAVE CF 100 was confirmation of that. With Alexandre Pantoja tearing through contenders and the 125-pound division in need of new blood, Mokaev feels like the missing link.

But Dana White isn’t known for backtracking. Admitting he was wrong would require more than just public pressure; it would take necessity. And that moment could be coming soon. If Pantoja continues to clear the field, Mokaev’s comeback may become more likely. After all, some fighters, no matter their politics, simply belong in the UFC.