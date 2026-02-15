“Out of My Face”: Rampage Jackson Lashes Out at Fan After Jon Jones Question on Livestream

Essentials Inside The Story Rampage Jackson explodes at a fan who brings up his Jon Jones fight during a livestream.

The former UFC champion refuses to entertain the question and presses the fan instead.

The heated reaction reopens old wounds from a defeat that clearly still lingers.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson has left his fighting career far behind. As a social media star, the UFC legend has turned his focus to live streaming on KICK. The once-feared competitor now leans into a more playful, jokester persona, often taking fans’ teasing in stride. But there’s one topic he won’t joke about—Jon Jones, as one fan recently learned the hard way.

“Nice to meet you. I’ve been a huge fan forever,” a fan said after approaching Jackson during one of his recent 48-hour survival livestreams on KICK.

Jackson, who was streaming from the Philippines, was grateful to hear from the individual and even agreed to pose for a video. However, things quickly turned sour when the fan wanted to ask a question. Boldly and perhaps a bit recklessly, the fan asked what it was like fighting Jon Jones. It’s worth noting that Rampage Jackson often gets trolled for the fight by his fans.

“Get the f—k out of my face,” Rampage shot back immediately. “B—h a— n—a, get the f—k out of my face.

“Hey, guess what, though? What’s it like being a little b—h?” Jackson asked the individual. “What’s it like? What’s it like being a little b—h?”

This appears to have caught the fan off guard, who suddenly became uncomfortable due to Jackson’s reaction. The pair fought back in September 2011 when Jon Jones submitted Jackson in the 4th-round in his first light heavyweight title defense. Regardless, Jackson quickly made things worse for the fan.

Although the fan tried to save the situation, claiming he was a big fan of Jackson. It was too late, as the former light heavyweight champion’s anger had boiled over, and he wanted to humiliate the fan for the question.

“No, no, no. Tell me, though,” Jackson added, refusing to let the fan de-escalate the situation. “What’s it like being a little… Are you asking me a question? I asked you a question. What’s it like being a little b—h?”

After the Jones loss, Jackson went on a two-fight skid and eventual separation from the UFC. He later joined Bellator and secured five back-to-back wins. His momentum was halted by two more losses, including one to former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen. Jackson hung up his gloves for good in 2019 after a loss to MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko.

Coming back to Jones vs. Jackson, the loss affected Jackson deeply, who even made some bold claims about it.

Rampage Jackson accused Jon Jones of planting a spy

Before the fight went down at UFC 135, Jackson accused Jones of planting a spy inside his training camp. Suspicious of a leak, Rampage staged a test by telling his gym he had suffered a hand injury. Just four hours later, UFC matchmaker Joe Silva contacted his camp asking about injury rumors, seemingly confirming his fears. Jones’ long-time manager, Malki Kawa, denied the accusation.

“I promise to God, I have no spy in that camp,” Kawa said. “It’s completely and totally untrue. There is nothing to it at all.

He explained he had simply called Silva after seeing an X rumor that Jackson might be injured. Jackson had voiced similar suspicions before, specifically after his loss to Rashad Evans at UFC 114.

“Why was he punching me in the knee, though? That’s kind of weird – did he find out about the injury? I don’t know. It’s weird,” Jackson said.

So, the moral of the story? Don’t ask Rampage Jackson about his fight against Jon Jones, at least not to his face. But do you think Jackson overreacted? Or did the fan cross a line?