Owais Yaqoob vs Delyan Georgiev: When and How to Watch BRAVE CF 107 at Burgas Arena?

MMA as a game that thrives on training camps, feuds, and the sort of animosity that motivates people to scrap their Saturday night plans. And that’s precisely what will happen on August 1, 2026, as BRAVE CF 107 promises a lightweight confrontation that encompasses all of the above. It is not a fight where two men will compete for the top ranks. It is a battle between two of the most powerful training camps in MMA to support their fighters.

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The MMA community should prepare for an exciting heavyweight fight that takes place this weekend. The most interesting lightweight fight of the season will feature a hometown boy and an international competitor backed by two elite camps. Let’s break down exactly when this thing goes down, how you can catch every second, and why these two fighters are about to steal the show in Burgas, Bulgaria.

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When and Where Is Owais Yaqoob vs Delyan Georgiev Taking Place?

The game is scheduled for Saturday, August 1, 2026, at the state-of-the-art Burgas Arena in Burgas, Bulgaria, part of the BRAVE CF 107 card. The fight structure follows a three-round featured attraction which will see unbeaten local favourite Delyan Georgiev make his promotional debut against the No. 5-ranked lightweight contender, India’s Owais Yaqoob.

The fight starts on August 1, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. UTC, 11:30 p.m. IST for Indian fans, 2:00 p.m. ET and 7:00 p.m. BST for Western audiences. If you’re tuning in from the U.S., that’s early afternoon on the East Coast, perfect for a weekend fight-watch party. For South Asian viewers, it’s prime-time late-night, which fits the buzz Yaqoob’s generated across the state of Jammu and Kashmir and beyond.

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How Can You Watch Owais Yaqoob vs Delyan Georgiev: TV Channel and Live Stream?

BRAVE Combat Federation typically broadcasts its events on its own streaming platform, BRAVE CF TV, available via the promotion’s official website and app. For BRAVE CF 107, the prelims are free to watch globally, but the main card, including the Georgiev vs Yaqoob featured bout, is exclusive to BRAVE CF Members.

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Yaqoob’s fanbase in India, Jammu and Kashmir specifically, and the broader South Asian MMA community will be the largest audience searching for streaming options. In most regions outside France, Monaco, French Overseas Territories, and Russia, the event is also available live on DAZN. If you’re already subscribed, just fire up the DAZN app, search “BRAVE CF 107,” and you’re set. For everyone else, head to BRAVE CF’s official site and grab a membership if you plan to follow the promotion long-term.

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Who Is Owais Yaqoob and Why Is He Considered One of India’s Most Dangerous Fighters?

Yaqoob has a fantastic record of 5-1, and currently ranks at No. 5 in the BRAVE CF lightweight rankings. His fights include one where he forced Ian Paul Lora to tap out from strikes in BRAVE CF 98, followed by his victory over Mehmet Can Tasdoven using constant ground and pound techniques in BRAVE CF 103.

Who Is Delyan Georgiev? Can the Unbeaten Bulgarian Hometown Hero Derail Yaqoob’s Title Run?

Georgiev comes onto the international scene as a very well-recognised and celebrated amateur. He is a double world champion of the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation with gold medals in 2017 and 2018. After his professional debut in 2021, Georgiev has been unbeaten in all 3 matches that he has competed in. And in these matches, he won by KO/TKO/Submission.

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He’s no stranger to big stages. Georgiev has spent years sparring with UFC champ Ilia Topuria at the Climent Club. And that exposure shows in his composure and striking IQ.

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This isn’t just a fight, it’s a statement opportunity for both. Georgiev wants to prove Bulgaria’s next elite talent is ready for the world. Yaqoob wants to show he belongs in title conversations, no matter the zip code. Expect fireworks, and don’t blink once they hit the canvas.