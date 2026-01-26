Paddy Pimblett Beats Justin Gaethje Outside Octagon With 121K Gain After UFC 324

Justin Gaethje has officially carved his path to a title shot against Ilia Topuria with his emphatic win over Paddy Pimblett. The pair collided at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night at UFC 324, kicking off the Paramount era. However, a new report has revealed that ‘The Highlight’ wasn’t the winner outside the Octagon.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
According to a report from Jed I. Goodman on X, Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett, in fact, emerged as the winner over Justin Gaethje. How is that possible? Well, the win came in terms of gaining social media following in the aftermath of 2026’s first UFC event on Paramount. And Pimblett’s win is significant, as he gained 121K more followers.
ADVERTISEMENT
The title dream for Paddy Pimblett isn’t dead yet
Before Saturday night’s event, Justin Gaethje had 752.8K followers on X and 2.8 million on Instagram. Paddy Pimblett, meanwhile, trailed him on X with 209.4K followers but dwarfed him on Instagram, boasting 5.02 million followers. Those numbers shifted following UFC 324 in Las Vegas.
According to Goodman, Gaethje gained 2.6K followers on X overnight, raising his total to 755.4K. On Instagram, ‘The Highlight’ added 53K followers, pushing his count to 2.634 million. However, those gains were eclipsed by Pimblett’s post-fight surge—despite his loss.
Top Stories
Dana White Shares Update On Hospitalized Paddy Pimblett After UFC 324
Dana White Confirms FBI Involvement as UFC 324 Controversy Deepens
Paramount’s UFC Launch Under Fire After Kourtney Kardashian’s Husband Sparks Backlash
Joe Rogan Shows No Mercy at Rose Namajunas’ Past as She Falls to Natalia Silva at UFC 324
Conor McGregor Suggested New Opponent in Paddy Pimblett After Michael Chandler UFC White House Snub
Pimblett picked up 3.7K followers on X, bringing his total to 213.1K. On Instagram, his growth was even more significant, as he added 118K followers to reach 5.146 million. Clearly, a victory inside the Octagon doesn’t always translate to greater popularity outside of it.
ADVERTISEMENT
Followers for the main event fighters a day AFTER #UFC324
Justin Gaethje:
X: 755.4K (Up 2.6K+ followers since the day before the event)
IG: 2.634M (Up 53K+ followers since the day before the event)
Paddy Pimblett:
X: 213.1K (Up 3.7K+ followers since the day before the event)… https://t.co/dADQgGmoaS
— Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) January 25, 2026
Pimblett has long been regarded as a fan favorite, largely due to his charismatic and entertaining personality. That appeal only grew after his fight with Gaethje, where his durability stood out. Pimblett showcased an elite chin, refusing to go down despite absorbing several clean shots throughout the bout.
ADVERTISEMENT
So what does this mean going forward? From Dana White’s perspective, Pimblett remains a major draw. And Pimblett could have a relatively smooth path back toward title contention—and potentially even a title shot—once Gaethje and Ilia Topuria settle their business.
Adding to that intrigue, the rivalry between Pimblett and Topuria is still very much alive. If the UFC decides to book that matchup in the future, it’s almost guaranteed to sell. Both casual viewers and hardcore fans would undoubtedly tune in, making it one of the promotion’s most marketable fights.
In the meantime, Ilia Topuria has already taken digs at both Pimblett and Gaethje.
ADVERTISEMENT
Ilia Topuria blasts Pimblett and Justin Gaethje after UFC 324
Ilia Topuria didn’t hold back following the main event of UFC 324, firing shots at both Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje. Shortly after the fight, the reigning lightweight champion took to social media to mock Pimblett’s loss and highlight the missed opportunity.
“Little sausage, the only thing you had to do was beat a 38-year-old guy,” Topuria wrote. “You just lost the biggest paycheck of your life. You were going to get rich if you won.” Topuria also addressed Gaethje directly, offering brief congratulations before issuing a warning.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Justin, all I can say is congratulations… and I’d like to tell you to get ready, but you’re screwed no matter what,” Topuria added. ‘El Matador’ won the lightweight title in June with a first-round knockout of Charles Oliveira and is expected to return this year, setting the stage for a blockbuster clash.
From the looks of things, both fighters headlining UFC 324 came out as winners. While Justin Gaethje won a shot at the title, Paddy Pimblett gained more followers, boosting his popularity at just 31. The Topuria fight can wait, especially since he is expected to win against ‘The Highlight.’ But do you think?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT