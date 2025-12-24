Paddy Pimblett Catches Strays in Ex-MMA Champ’s Islam Makhachev vs. Kamaru Usman Snub

The welterweight division should have felt a bit more settled following Islam Makhachev‘s title win, but instead it is veering into typical UFC territory, where legacy, favoritism, and timing collide. One side argues experience should matter most. The other wants the belt defended against momentum, not memory. And somewhere in the center, names from entirely different divisions keep finding their way into the debate.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That tension is what made Ben Askren‘s words so striking. While discussing Makhachev’s future step, the former champion was uninterested in star power or résumé padding. His attention remained fixated on who should get the opportunity. In doing so, he managed to deliver an unexpected dig at Paddy Pimblett.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ben Askren questions Kamaru Usman being the frontrunner for a title shot

Ben Askren described the welterweight scene as chaotic but earned. In his opinion, Jack Della Maddalena‘s loss against Makhachev did not undo the work of the new wave that came after him. “It’s kind of been a little bit of musical chairs at 170,” Askren said, referring to how swiftly winners and contenders have passed through.

For him, the instability makes current wins more important than previous reigns. That’s why he objected to Kamaru Usman being next. ‘Funky’ praised Usman’s long championship reign but pointed out his recent run. “It’s been a little bit, and he’s had a few losses more recently,” he told Helen Yee in the interview, suggesting that this isn’t a clean path back to the crown.

According to the UFC legend, the division has moved on, and where things got interesting was when he widened the lens. Ben Askren highlighted how favorites occasionally skip the line, bringing Paddy Pimblett into conversation, who earned the interim shot without actually doing much when compared to Arman Tsarukyan. “The favorites card gets played sometimes,” he stated, adding that Paddy “maybe doesn’t totally deserve it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago June 14, 2025, Atlanta, Ga, Atlanta, Ga, United States: Kamaru Usman and Joaquin Buckley meet in the octagon for a 5-round main event bout at State Farm Arena for UFC Fight Night – Usman vs Buckley on June 14, 2025 in Atlanta, GA, United States. /PxImages Atlanta, Ga United States – ZUMAp175 20250614_zsa_p175_584 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Askren contrasted this with fighters he doesn’t even enjoy watching. “I don’t love Ian Garry,” he said, “but I really think he has earned it.” That distinction mattered. It wasn’t about likability or promotion anymore, but results. Meanwhile, Islam Makhachev sees things differently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

He’s doubled down on wanting ‘The Nigerian Nightmare,’ labeling him the toughest opponent and dismissing the newer contenders as inexperienced. However, it seems like he is the only one in favor of having him as the first title defense. Not just Askren, but even other fighters are claiming that there are definitely many better options available than Kamaru Usman.

Belal Muhammad doubts Usman’s legitimacy as contender

The growing backlash does not end with Ben Askren. Belal Muhammad has also stated that he does not believe Kamaru Usman will be the next champion, particularly given how the division has evolved while the former champion has been largely away. ‘Remember The Name’ believes that this is not about disrespecting Usman’s past, but rather about refusing to overlook the present.

ADVERTISEMENT

Belal Muhammad questioned the logic behind the push, focusing on timing and activity rather than legacy. He indicated that shared management may be affecting the debate, stating, “We see Islam planting the seeds of Usman should be the next guy… obviously, they have the same manager.”

From there, he went straight to the facts, pointing out that ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ has only fought once in three years and is 1-3, when others have been far more active. The former champion believes that turning down fights should not put someone closer to a title shot.

He said, “You turned down a fight; you didn’t want to fight, and I don’t think it should earn you a title fight when you’re saying no to fights.” More importantly, Muhammad didn’t just argue against Usman; he advocated for alternatives. He made a strong argument for Michael Morales, calling his recent knockout and unbeaten streak tough to ignore.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Who do I think has earned it?” Belal asked. “I think Michael Morales for sure has earned it.” In his opinion, the division should reward momentum, risk, and results. As more voices echo that sentiment, Islam Makhachev’s ideal matchup seems to look less like consensus and more like an outlier.