Paddy Pimblett Confronts Dana White as UFC 317 Blame Game Erupts Over Ilia Topuria Clash

Joe Rogan seemed very excited when he brought Paddy Pimblett inside the Octagon face-off against Ilia Topuria, following the latter’s title win. This sparked a frenzy among fans about a potential title fight between the lightweight duo down the line. However, Dana White didn’t seem too happy with how things went down, sounding off during the post-fight presser after everything went down.

Well, Paddy Pimblett seems to understand where the UFC CEO was coming from. There’s always a chance that a fight breaks out, and given that Ilia Topuria had his family inside the Octagon as they were celebrating his championship victory, ‘The Baddy’ assured that he would be engaged with ‘El Matador’ physically. Fortunately, nothing happened, and Pimblett claims nobody will ever find him engaging with someone, unlike Topuria, who shoved him at the end of their confrontation.

“I understand what Dana said. You know, that shouldn’t have happened. His wife and son were in the cage. I know, but I’m never gonna hit someone in the cage like that,” Paddy Pimblett stated on the Verse Us with Eric Nicksick podcast. “I’m never going to steal it on someone. I’ve got more about me than that. You know what I mean? I’d never want to steal it on someone. I wouldn’t have even pushed him the way he pushed me… especially after he just won a fight.”



Meanwhile, Paddy Pimblett may not have much love for Ilia Topuria, but he was amused by how Ilia Topuria reacted to Dana White’s comments about the face. In fact, it left him laughing. “But it made me laugh what Topuria said when he got asked about it… He got asked about it, and he said that, ‘I heard Dana was not happy,’ and stuff like that. And Dana said, ‘If I was there, it wouldn’t have happened.’ And Topuria just went, ‘But Dana wasn’t there, was he?’ I started laughing… I like that,” ‘The Baddy’ added.

On the other hand, after sizing off with Ilia Topuria, Paddy Pimblett shared his experience during a brief interview. And guess what? ‘The Baddy’ did not miss the opportunity to take a jibe at the lightweight champion as he always does. Here’s what he had to say.

Ilia Topuria felt ‘weak’, claims Paddy Pimblett

Things got really tense when Paddy Pimblett got inside the Octagon last weekend. While he was congratulating the Georgian-Spanish star, Ilia Topuria was clearly not happy seeing ‘The Baddy’ come up to his face. He dished out some slurs before shoving the Liverpudlian, only for the security to intervene. But after the fight during a post-show segment, Pimblett mocked Topuria’s size once again.

“He didn’t get a big push, lad. Like, he only got a little one, but he feels weak. You know what I mean? And as I say, he’s like there [mocking his height],” said Paddy Pimblett on ESPN’s post-show. Well, it seems that despite Topuria’s spectacular knockout over lightweight veteran Charles Oliveira, ‘The Baddy’ is still not convinced that he can give him a run for his money if and when they clash inside the Octagon.

Well, the lightweight division appears to have become the centre of attention in the UFC once again with a new champion and some new and exciting contenders. But those contenders and champions cannot necessarily take liberties like Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett did, upsetting Dana White. What are your thoughts on this situation? Drop your comments below.