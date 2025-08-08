Paddy Pimblett Faces Fan Backlash as Ilia Topuria Callout Reveals “Unfair” Treatment Towards Gaethje & Others

Paddy Pimblett is stirring the pot again. The Scouser hasn’t fought since his big win over Michael Chandler in April at UFC 314, but that hasn’t stopped him from grabbing the headlines. Ever since Ilia Topuria flattened Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 to claim the lightweight crown, the question of “who’s next?” has hung in the air like a storm cloud over the division.

While ‘The Baddy’ faced off with ‘El Matador’ inside the Octagon after the fight, other big names like Justin Gaethje and Arman Tsarukyan have also been rallying for their shot at the gold. Each comes with its own storyline, but only one matchup promises to ignite both the UFC’s marketing machine and old grudges. And that’s where the controversy begins.

In a recent post on Instagram, the Liverpool native wrote, “Just waiting on that 📞 el chorizo I’m coming for youuuuu”, a shot squarely aimed at the lightweight king. It was bold. It was brash. And for some fans, it was infuriating. Yet, this isn’t just another callout. The beef between Paddy Pimblett and Topuria has history. From their fiery altercation at UFC London in 2022 to their in-cage face-off, the tension has been brewing.

But there’s a problem: some think this potential matchup is less about merit and more about marketing. According to Dan Hooker, in a recent interview with Sky Sports NZ, “They might actually do Paddy, which is an absolute p— take, if you’re in Ilia’s shoes, logically he should be fighting Arman [Tsarukyan], but he’s not gonna because Arman’s a really tough fighter.”

The Kiwi even suggested Pimblett was “the worst fighter” among Topuria’s possible opponents. Brutal words, but they reflect a growing frustration among fans who see this as yet another case of the UFC chasing spectacle over sport. After all, it’s not just ‘The Hangman’ who has fired off at the matchup, as we now take a look at what the netizens had to say!

Fans are not on board with Paddy Pimblett’s callout of Ilia Topuria for the lightweight crown

One fan wrote, “As much as I wanna see it, it would be unfair to the higher ranked guys in lightweight.” This reaction cuts to the core of the controversy. While Paddy Pimblett’s star power is undeniable, his resume at lightweight lacks top-tier wins. Giving him a title shot over established contenders like Arman Tsarukyan feels like skipping the queue, and fans aren’t shy about calling it out.

Another chimed in with, “And what contenders have u beat to get this shot?” It’s a blunt question, and one ‘The Baddy’ would struggle to answer without mentioning Chandler. Outside that win, his UFC record is filled with names far from the top 10. For purists, this isn’t enough to justify a fight with the reigning champ, no matter how much animosity sells tickets. What do you think?

Someone else pointed out, “It’s funny how nobody talks about the fact Justin and Paddy are in title talks over Arman with a 10 fight win streak.” This fan highlights an uncomfortable truth: Arman Tsarukyan’s dominant streak is being overshadowed by bigger names like Justin Gaethje and Pimblett with less recent merit.

One fan reminded, “Buddy Gaethje vs Topturo is already about to get signed.” Whether true or just another rumor, this sentiment shows fans are confused about what’s actually happening behind the scenes.

Finally, one fan delivered the knockout comment with, “bro, you are ABSOLUTELY cooked.” It’s short, sharp, and dripping with disbelief. While harsh, it does point to the astronomical level of difference in competition Ilia Topuria and ‘The Baddy’ have faced in their UFC runs so far.

As such, Paddy Pimblett’s callout has done exactly what the UFC loves: it’s got people talking, arguing, and picking sides. For some, it’s a dream matchup built on years of bad blood. For others, it’s a slap in the face to fighters like Arman Tsarukyan and Justin Gaethje, who have battled through the ranks. Whether the promotion goes with merit or marketability, one thing’s certain: the lightweight division’s next move will set the tone for how fans view the sport’s balance between competition and spectacle.