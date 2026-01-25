Paddy Pimblett Gets Emotional as He Honors Friends Lost to Suicide With UFC 324 Performance

The loss to Justin Gaethje was painful, but Paddy Pimblett’s sorrow ran deeper than the result. The Brit suffered a unanimous decision defeat to ‘The Highlight’ in a gripping, back-and-forth contest at T-Mobile Arena. Yet, it wasn’t the fight that lingered most—it was Pimblett’s post-fight interview with Joe Rogan that truly captured the public’s attention.

“It’s just a few things I wanted to say,” Paddy Pimblett told Joe Rogan, the weight of defeat evident in his voice, “Would have been better if I won.” Known for his outspoken advocacy for men’s mental health, the 31-year-old grew visibly emotional as he paid tribute to friends who had fallen victim to suicide before he entered the Octagon tonight.

Paddy Pimblett remembers Liverpool legend after UFC 324 loss

“My friend’s mother, Liam Gittins, like my little brother in the gym, Julie Gittins, his mum passed away a couple of months ago,” Pimblett revealed. Although Pimblett wanted to dedicate a win to them, he had to settle for a fight of the year performance instead. He also advocated for male mental health, urging men to speak up.

“Two lads who are known by ours, Scott and Maggie, have killed themselves over the past couple of months since I last fought,” Pimblett said during the interview. “So, again, men speak up, don’t bottle your feelings up. Talk to someone, don’t kill yourself.” His tribute didn’t end there, as he remembered Liverpool legend Diogo Jota and his brother.

“I’m a Liverpool fan,” he continued. “I know there’ll be loads of Liverpool fans here. There’s a Liverpool legend who passed away in the past few months, Diogo Jota. And his brother Andre.” Diogo Jota tragically died at the age of 28 on July 3, 2025, in a single-car road traffic accident near Zamora in northwestern Spain.

He and his younger brother, Andre Silva, were killed when the vehicle suffered a tire burst while overtaking, causing it to veer off the road, crash, and catch fire. “I’d like to dedicate that performance to them even though I didn’t win. So it’s pointless dedicating it to them,” Pimblett said during the interview.

‘The Baddy’ recorded his first-ever loss in the UFC, having been on a seven-fight win streak before his loss tonight. He also lost the opportunity to face Ilia Topuria for the latter’s interim lightweight title. Regardless, this is not the first time Pimblett has brought up this topic.

Pimblett asked men to speak up after a friend’s death

In July 2022, Pimblett learned the news of his friend’s death hours before weigh-ins for his fight with Jordan Leavitt, admitting it made an already difficult week even tougher. “I had some horrible news the other day,” Pimblett told ESPN. “Five hours before weigh-in, I woke up and found out one of my mates had killed himself. It’s been a hard week, to be honest.”

Despite the emotional toll, Pimblett secured a second-round submission victory to remain unbeaten in the UFC. After the fight, he used his platform to call for greater openness among men. “I just wish lads would talk more,” he said. “They sit there and bottle it up, and they end up taking their own lives.”

Whether it’s a win or a loss, Paddy Pimblett appears to know what’s more important in life—life. He may have lost his latest bout, but he remains confident about coming back stronger than ever.