Paddy Pimblett Leads the Rally to Raise Donations for Childhood Bereavement Charity

While most fighters usually have all their focus on rankings or fight negotiations, Paddy Pimblett is carving out a different kind of legacy. Pimblett has shifted his emphasis away from the Octagon and back toward causes that are truly important to him, and that too after a hectic week that saw some changes in ranking and fight plans.

His latest effort? Helping a 5-year-old named Louie raise €1,000 for two charities through an act of personal bravery. Pimblett took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of the campaign on his Instagram story, adding, “I’m raising €1000 to Anthony Davies bereavement and Little Princess Trust.”

The campaign revolves around Louie’s desire to give his beautiful blonde hair to the Little Princess Trust, which manufactures wigs for children who have lost their hair due to cancer or other illnesses. Louie was inspired by his best friend Alice, who is now being treated for cancer.

Seeing her lose her hair ignited something in him, which prompted ‘The Baddy’ to bring more attention to the cause. The funds raised will be distributed equally between the two charities. The Little Princess Trust, established in memory of Hannah Tarplee, gives real-hair wigs to young people aged up to 24 who are experiencing hair loss as a result of medical treatment.

On the other hand, the Anthony Davies Childhood Bereavement charity addresses a widely overlooked issue: assisting extremely young children in dealing with the death of a parent. After Anthony Davies died in 2023, his spouse, Lisa, used her grief to create this program to help toddlers like their daughter, Georgia, comprehend and deal with their loss.

via Imago December 10, 2022, Las Vegas, Nevada, Las Vegas, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV – DECEMBER 10: Paddy Pimblett prepares to fight Jared Gordon in their Lightweight fight during the UFC 282 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 10, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Las Vegas, Nevada United States – ZUMAp175 20221210_zsa_p175_146 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

For Paddy Pimblett, causes like this are more than just one-time gestures. His track record of giving, whether it’s £25,000 to a suicide prevention center or the establishment of The Baddy Foundation, shows a warrior who understands real-world problems outside the cage.

He has consistently pledged to use his influence to address and erase food insecurity and mental health stigma, particularly in his hometown of Liverpool. And the fact that he is doing all this promotional work and charity during a hectic work week is surely a big surprise for all his critics.

Paddy Pimblett’s ultra-busy work week post UFC 317

Paddy Pimblett’s charitable endeavors were not the only thing keeping him busy. Even as he supported young Louie’s fundraising efforts, the UFC lightweight was caught up in rankings changes, rumored fights, and a surprise face-off in Las Vegas. While most fighters take time to focus on just one thing, ‘The Baddy’ did not have that luxury, as his fight week was chaos in disguise.

First, his ranking took a hit. Just weeks removed from his TKO win over Michael Chandler, Pimblett dropped two spots in the UFC lightweight standings and is now ranked No. 10. It wasn’t because of anything he did wrong; Beneil Dariush just stormed past him following a hard-fought decision victory against Renato Moicano.

Still, for a fighter who had recently pushed his way into title conversations, the timing was not ideal at all. Then began the rumors. Reports surfaced claiming Pimblett was booked to fight Justin Gaethje in the co-main of UFC 319. Instead of confirming, he dismissed it with a humorous tweet: “Yous are mad if you think I’m fighting in August 🤣🤣.”

And if that wasn’t enough, ‘The Baddy’ ended his weekend by confronting Ilia Topuria in the Octagon following the Spaniard’s title-winning knockout. Rankings may dip and fight news may swirl, but Paddy Pimblett remains front and center, whether in a cage or on a cause.