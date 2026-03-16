Paddy Pimblett Mocks Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje for “Stupid” Tattoos Decision

Some fighters flaunt their personalities with knockouts, some with trash talk, and some simply utter whatever comes to mind in interviews. Paddy Pimblett typically fits within the third category. Even when he isn’t scheduled for a fight, he manages to go viral simply by sharing his thoughts on something random.

And this time the target wasn’t a rival or critic. It was tattoos. After all, Pimblett’s image has always stood apart from that of most fighters. Years ago, he told The Guardian that he never wanted to look like the typical macho guy covered in tattoos.

According to him, the fact that he appears ordinary outside of the cage helps him connect with younger fans, especially kids, who relate to him more than they do to the typical fighter look, even if he transforms into an entirely different person once the fight begins.

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So, when the topic of fighters’ tattoos came up in a recent interview, it didn’t take long before ‘The Baddy’ dropped a quip that dragged two veterans of the sport into the conversation.

Paddy Pimblett stated that the strangest ones he sees are when fighters have their own names tattooed on them. The case studies? He brought up Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje, both of whom have their surnames tattooed on their bodies, and he couldn’t help but make fun of them.

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Paddy Pimblett insults Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje’s inkwork

“As I say, the weird ones are when people have got their own name tattooed on them,” he said. “McGregor’s got that, actually, Gaethje’s got that; I think it’s just weird.

Are you that stupid, you need to remember your own name? Go look in the mirror and see what it is. I just think it’s weird.”

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‘The Notorious’ famously has “McGregor” tattooed on his stomach, while Gaethje has his name inked on his upper back, almost like a jersey. Most fighters treat it as part of their brand, but Paddy Pimblett has always gone the opposite way.

The funny part is that Conor McGregor’s name coming up again feels almost inevitable at this point. The two had little shots at each other before, and fans continue to bring up the old tale about the Irishman reportedly looking for ‘The Baddy’ in Liverpool following a social media beef.

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Nothing happened, but the tension has never really gone away. With Conor McGregor still looking for his next fight after being left out of the White House card and Paddy Pimblett coming off a violent clash with Justin Gaethje, it doesn’t take much to restart fantasy booking.

And comments like this don’t start the rivalry, but they definitely keep it alive—especially when ‘The Baddy’ calls two of the sport’s biggest names “stupid” over something as basic as a tattoo.