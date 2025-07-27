Paddy Pimblett Post Sparks “RIP Johnny Depp” Panic in UFC Community

It’s safe to say Paddy Pimblett is shaping up to be the next big thing in the UFC’s lightweight division — not just for his flashy fighting style, but also for his uncanny ability to rattle opponents. Recently, the Scouser made headlines for his feuds with Ilia Topuria and Arman Tsarukyan. But it was his latest seemingly innocent Instagram post that nearly gave the MMA world a heart attack. Why? Let’s dive in.

Paddy Pimblett is currently riding an undefeated streak in the UFC, with victories over the likes of Tony Ferguson and Michael Chandler. Despite proving his worth, ‘The Baddy’ is still shrugged off by the division as someone unworthy. There were rumours that Justin Gaethje was being booked by the UFC against Pimblett, but ‘The Highlight’ straight out denied the fight, stating that he doesn’t have any interest in fighting with Pimblett.

That’s not all, current lightweight number one contender Arman Tsarukyan even claimed that Paddy Pimblett doesn’t deserve to be in the top 10 of the division. “You’ve got to delete (Pimblett) from the rankings. He doesn’t even deserve to be in the top 10. The last three guys he beat it was Chandler, who had three (straight) losses, Bobby Green had three or four losses, and Tony Ferguson had eight losses. That’s crazy.”

View this post on Instagram

Receiving criticism from the entire lightweight division, Paddy Pimblett took to his Instagram handle to share a quote by Johnny Depp on his timeline. The quote read, “One day, the people who didn’t believe in you will tell everyone how they met you.” This was supposed to be a motivational post; however, the MMA community was in panic. Why? Well, because they thought Johnny Depp was no more.

Paddy Pimblett sends the MMA community into frenzy through his innocent gesture

It all started when a fan took to the comment section to quote, “Rip.” This simple comment caught the attention of a number of fans who were afraid they had lost their beloved Captain Jack Sparrow. Following the RIP comment, one of the sensible fans asked, “Why RIP LOL.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Reacting to the same comment, one social media user expressed genuine fear, writing, “Don’t scare me, man.” One of the curious fans even asked, “Did Depp die?” Well, rest assured, as Depp is fit and fine. Another social media user came forward to say RIP to Depp,“Rip Johnny Depp.” Last but not least, a fan finally got the message and said good things about Pimblett, “World Champion in 2026 without a doubt!”

Well, an innocent post escalated from 0 to 100 pretty quickly. However, Paddy Pimblett’s only intention was to prove that he has what it takes to become a star in the lightweight division. And as he continues to fight under the UFC banner, he keeps proving why he’s one of the best.