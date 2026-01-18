Paddy Pimblett Puts Volkanovski and Makhachev on Notice With Bold Plans Ahead of UFC 324

Paddy Pimblett’s path to becoming a two-division champion is not exactly easy. However, the UFC lightweight star is taking a steady approach. Ranked fifth, Pimblett now gears up for a high-stakes interim title fight at UFC 324 against Justin Gaethje, just a week away. With this latest remark, the Briton has shaken up other divisions that feature champions like Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski.

The Scouser stands just a step away from grabbing the belt. At the same time, reigning champion Ilia Topuria faces uncertainty due to ongoing legal issues, leaving doubt about his return anytime soon. As a result, if the UFC strips Topuria of the title, Paddy Pimblett could claim the undisputed belt without even stepping into the cage. Even so, Pimblett plans to move carefully before chasing another division.

Paddy Pimblett set his priorities straight ahead of UFC 324

“I want to be champ-champ, but title defenses come first. You can’t go up and be champ-champ if you don’t defend the title and prove that you’re the best in that division. You could say that, but not one fight in the UFC is easy,” Paddy Pimblett told MMA Junkie Radio on Thursday, January 15.

In the lightweight division, with Islam Makhachev currently absent as he now dominates the welterweight class, stars like Arman Tsarukyan and Max Holloway are standing out. Alexander Volkanovski continues to hold the featherweight title. Looking at ‘The Baddy’s weight history, moving up a division would be tough for him, since cutting weight is already a challenge.

Last year, when the UFC announced his bout against Gaethje, Paddy Pimblett deliberately snubbed Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 324. Critics questioned the quality of his previous opponents, labeling fighters like Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson as “washed” or not good enough. However, Pimblett has consistently proven them wrong in the cage, and now he wants to keep his momentum going.

“Every single fight is hard in the UFC. When it comes to me, people move the goal posts. I was going to get knocked out by Michael Chandler, I was going to get knocked out by Bobby Green, but when I beat both of them, they’re both old and washed, and they’re not good enough. So, it’s all about perspective.”

Right now, the Scouser has solidified his status as a fan favorite, especially with his upcoming fight against Justin Gaethje. Meanwhile, Dana White & Co. see him as a potential future opponent for Ilia Topuria, generating major hype. The rivalry between Topuria and Pimblett stretches back over a decade.

It flared up in 2021 when Pimblett made jokes about the Georgia-Russia conflict, sparking a heated confrontation at a London hotel, where Topuria reportedly struck the Briton with a sanitizer bottle.

Pimblett and Ilia Topuria move past old animosity

Since their UFC debuts, Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria have followed very different paths. Topuria has already secured titles in two divisions, while the Scouser has dominated one of the UFC’s toughest divisions, the lightweight class. Topuria started in the featherweight division before moving up to lightweight, where everything has fallen into place for him.

Over the years, the two have thrown playful jabs at each other with comments like “fat” and “midget.” But their dynamic has evolved. Right now, Topuria is dealing with a divorce and family challenges. Paddy Pimblett respected his privacy and avoided commenting on Topuria’s personal struggles, though he still wished him luck, a gesture that Topuria clearly valued.

“I always said he looked like someone who’s a super entertaining guy who did a superb job,” Topuria told ESPN Deportes. He had his slips with a tweet that he made about Georgia. But I think we all learn from our mistakes. Deep down, I notice that he is a person who understands family problems, personal problems, and respects it.”

With Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett putting their past behind them, do you think their rivalry will still carry the same hype? Share your thoughts below.