Paddy Pimblett Running Into Sean Strickland at PI Has Fans Up in Arms Ahead of UFC 324

When Paddy Pimblett walked into Xtreme Couture six months ago, the MMA fandom was in for a laugh. His interactions with Sean Strickland and their sparring session were a collab no one expected. Six days out from UFC 324, the pair ran into each other again at the UFC PI, only this time they were both significantly lighter. But the fandom was not in the mood for their jokes and laughs.

UFC 324 was meant to provide answers, but the lineup did the opposite. Pimblett is entering an interim title fight against Justin Gaethje, and a large portion of the fan base still hasn’t accepted how he got there. One win over Michael Chandler, a step up the ladder without fighting, and he’s suddenly one good night away from being called “champ.” So, when Pimblett’s recent livestream showed him running into Sean Strickland at the UFC PI, it didn’t come off as a funny behind-the-scenes moment.

Fans snap over Paddy Pimblett and Sean Strickland’s PI moment before UFC 324

The clip itself is classic. Sean Strickland begins speaking as he always does: blunt, half-joking, and half-serious. He tells ‘The Baddy’ that he’s lost 18 pounds since they sparred last time. Paddy Pimblett plays along, stating he’s down 20 lbs to 30 lbs.

‘Tarzan’ then briefly transforms into his older brother, as he begins by calling himself and Pimblett “a bunch of fat, undisciplined f—-.” But later, the former middleweight champion adds that he tunes in to the lightweight’s livestream, watches him living his life, and basically advises him to be happy.

It’s strangely wholesome, in a Strickland sense. But fans weren’t in the mood to find it wholesome, and they let it be known in the comments. The first round of reactions was aimed directly at both of them. Not even analysis, just disgust. “2 inactive bums who will never touch gold,” one fan wrote. A little inaccurate, considering Strickland is a former undisputed UFC champion.

Another criticized the idea of Paddy Pimblett ever holding a belt, saying, “If Paddy becomes champion, it will be the same weirdest thing as Strickland becoming champion 😂.” And then the simplest conclusion: “Paddy and Sean are both clowns!” That’s the level of energy ‘The Baddy’ is triggering after jumping into the title fight. It isn’t necessarily hate, but it’s definitely a loud disapproval of the so-called Dana White privilege.

Then came the reactions centered just on Pimblett, because many fans still regard the entire UFC 324 main event situation as forced. “Paddy Pimpleton is such a lame gimmick of a fighter,” a user said, suggesting that he’s more of an act than a quality contender.

Another aimed further up the ladder, directly at the UFC boss: “Dana trying to convince everyone that Paddy is the real deal lol.” And the question that continues to pop up whenever Paddy Pimblett appears near gold: “In what world is Paddy Pimblett champion material?!” That’s why even a simple PI footage feels like a spark.

It isn’t about Sean Strickland complimenting him on being happy with life. It’s about the bigger picture that Paddy Pimblett is currently involved in. Arman Tsarukyan is still sitting there waiting for a chance at gold, Ilia Topuria has left the scene with the belt, and instead of going for merit, the UFC has turned the first Paramount-era PPV into a storyline war. But if you ask Paddy Pimblett, he has earned his shot at the title.

Paddy Pimblett gives a stern reminder to UFC 324 doubters

Paddy Pimblett continues to sound like he’s been fighting the internet just as much as he has opponents. He knows the Chandler win gets dismissed. He understands that the “Arman should be here” argument will not go away. Instead of begging for recognition, he is hitting back hard and telling people to stop rewriting history.

Pimblett’s key point is simple: ‘Iron’ isn’t an insignificant name that people can dismiss when it suits them. He said on UFC Unfiltered, “Gaethje went life and death with Chandler as well. People can say Chandler is washed all they want, but he went to decision with Charles Oliveira five months before I fought him. People can just move the goalposts all they want with me.”

Well, he has a point. If Justin Gaethje’s war is considered elite, Paddy’s performance versus the same guy cannot be rendered insignificant simply because people dislike him. But in case the doubters still have some questions over his merit, ‘The Baddy ‘ is aiming to settle it in the only way that matters: by fighting Gaethje at UFC 324.