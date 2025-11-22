Paddy Pimblett’s Teammate Desperately Sells UFC Qatar Shorts after Losing Half His Paycheck

“No one wants to see that boring s**t. I’m here to put a show on for the fans and I’m looking for the finish like always,” Paddy Pimblett‘s Liverpool teammate Shem Rock said, gearing up for his debut in UFC Qatar. However, things didn’t look quite pretty for the grappling-heavy fighter. In simple words, Rock failed to live up to his words.

Rock entered UFC Qatar 265 with intent against Tajikistan fighter Nurullo Aliev. Often called the ‘Tajik Eagle’, Aliev brought the wrestling edge to neutralise and dominate Rock’s submission-heavy grappling. The Tajik fighter outpaced Rock, winning the night via unanimous decision (30–27 x3). But something else has stolen the internet’s attention.

Shem Rock makes up for the lost paycheck with UFC Qatar debut kit

The Liverpool fighter lost the fight and half his potential paycheck. But turning the bitter moment into a bit of a transaction, Rock put up his signed debut fight shorts and gloves for sale, for ‘rich Qataris’ to help him financially. Announcing online, Rock added, “Lost half me pay check there tonight, any rich Qataris wanna buy my debut shorts and gloves shout me 😭 need to take me mum out the ghetto man.”

While Rock put up a fight against Nurullo Aliev, the latter edged out the Liverpool fighter, relying on his superior wrestling skills. The lightweights engaged in striking the first two rounds, as Aliev avoided taking the match to the ground too quickly. Entering the third round, both fighters were gassed out, engaging in cage wrestling. However, neither could gain a dominating position, leading to heavy clinching and scrambling. In the end, Aliev took the win via UD.

However, deploying his quick wit and self-deprecating humour, Rock seems to have taken the lesson and moved on from the fight. But this also highlights the situation of underpaid and low-ranked fighters of the promotion. In fact, when Ben Askren needed a lung transplant, the fighter had to rely on an online fundraiser campaign after his health insurance denied financial aid.

Rock’s move is much more common in UFC than we’d like to admit. While selling fight memorabilia is a common way to make extra money, it becomes a necessity for the women’s leg of UFC. Strawweight contender Jessica Andrade shared having to sell UFC gear to make ends meet since finding sponsorships remained a struggle. “I’m going to my 14th fight in the UFC, and it’s really difficult to get sponsors, to get people who want to help you financially. Sometimes we have to sell UFC clothes, backpack, gloves, stuff like that, to make some extra money to finish a camp. It’s quite difficult, but we go on.”

Being obscure in the fighting scene only adds to the struggles. Losing half of your pay in your debut fight on top of that isn’t really the best scenario. However, Rock eased the tension of the fight night, having seen the worst.

Shem Rock’s journey: On the run to the cages

The Scouse fighter has one of the most incredible journeys to the UFC Octagon. In fact, Rock hadn’t even planned on becoming an MMA fighter in the first place. It was only after he was accused of burglary that he fled from Liverpool to Asia. There he spent 10 years, mastering the art of jiu-jitsu in the meantime. He represented Britain in the World Championships, but who knew he would soon headline Oktagon 56 in Birmingham, taking on Stefano Catacoli.

After grasping the nitty-gritty of grappling, Rock moved to Ireland to improve his striking. There, he got coached by Conor McGregor’s coach, John Kavanagh. Unfortunately, still a wanted criminal for a crime he didn’t commit, they had to part ways. Rock spent 10 years on the run before being proven not guilty. Establishing himself in the world of MMA, he now trains at Liverpool’s Next Generation Gym alongside Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann.

However, even with a 4-fight deal with the Oktagon, Rock never stopped dreaming bigger. “This life is crazy I could break my leg tomorrow or end up in the UFC after four fights,” the Scouse fighter said before his fight with Catacoli. Winning Oktagon 56 with an RNC 1:47 into Round 1, Rock cemented his name in the world of MMA. While his debut didn’t live up to his expectations, Rock has showcased his ability to bounce back better numerous times.