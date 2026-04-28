Paddy Pimblett Seemingly Confirms Next Opponent and Fight Date

Paddy Pimblett thinks he is subtle, but he is not, or he wasn’t trying to be. In any case, the Brit appears to have all but confirmed his next opponent. The 31-year-old is coming off a devastating loss at the hands of former two-time interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje.

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The pair collided back in January at the top of UFC 324 when the Brit had to kiss goodbye a title shot against Ilia Topuria. However, ‘The Baddy’ appears to be gunning for a quick bounce back with his next fight. And he has taken to his YouTube channel to hint at his next opponent.

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“I am not gonna reveal who [my] opponent is,” Pimblett said, wearing a beret and eating a baguette. “The UFC will do that in due course. We will find out soon enough, are we?”

If that didn’t give it away, Paddy Pimblett appears to be fighting Benoit Saint Denis next. Why? Well, because baguettes are popularly associated with France, and so are berets. But what’s even more convincing that Saint Denis is Paddy’s next opponent is what the latter posted.

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The Frenchman took to Instagram earlier today and shared a picture of himself holding his baby on his shoulder while brandishing a UFC contract in his other hand.

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“See you soon @ufc 👀,” he captioned the post.

Clearly, even Saint Denis signed a fight contract, and Pimblett is dropping hints like his high school crush is looking at him. It’s safe to surmise that the pair is booked for a fight. But you must be wondering where? After UFC London, during the presser, Pimblett had a request for Dana White.

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He asked the UFC CEO for a spot on the 2026 International Fight Week card, and the latter agreed. So, it’s safe to say that the Scouser has a locked-in fight for UFC 329 on July 11 in Las Vegas. The UFC hasn’t officially announced the fight. But that shouldn’t take that long.

In the meantime, a UFC legend has also predicted that this fight will happen.

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Michael Bisping is convinced Paddy Pimblett vs. Benoit Saint Denis is happening at UFC 329

UFC legend Michael Bisping is convinced the promotion will capitalize on a compelling lightweight matchup for International Fight Week. And he is backing Paddy Pimblett vs. Benoit Saint-Denis as the right fight for UFC 329.

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“Paddy vs. Benoit Saint Denis at International fight week, this makes a tremendous amount of sense,” Bisping said.

Their stylistic clash and contrasting personalities make the bout an obvious draw, particularly for a major Las Vegas card.

“It’s got all the marketing,” he added. “Paddy talks a lot of [expletive] as we know. He’s got tremendous grappling, and he showed last time that he’s a dog and he’s got the chin and all that. Benoit Saint Denis, the former French special forces guy. That guy’s a killer. He really is. Last time out, he looked absolutely phenomenal. So, I think that’s the fight they’re gonna do.”

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Pimblett is currently ranked sixth in the lightweight division, and ‘God of War’ is ranked a spot above him at fifth. Since Paddy ‘The Baddy’ is UFC’s favorite, it makes sense that they will allow him to move up in the rankings right after a massive loss.

Paddy Pimblett may have missed out on the Ilia Topuria fight, but he is fighting at International Fight Week, which is not the worst thing. But do you think this fight will happen?