Paddy Pimblett Sends Donald Trump Warning to Justin Gaethje Ahead of UFC 324 Title Fight

At the UFC 324 headliner, Paddy Pimblett is up against arguably one of the best strikers in the division, Justin Gaethje. Still, the Liverpudlian is not shying away from throwing multiple threats at his opponent. Recently, ‘The Baddy’ vowed to replicate Max Holloway’s UFC 300 knockout against Gaethje. And now, with only a few days left before the event, he has delivered another warning for ‘The Highlight’, this time involving US President Donald Trump.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The POTUS has been a regular presence at Dana White’s events, already attending several cards. Many fighters have not had the chance to perform in front of him, but Paddy Pimblett is one of the few who have done it twice. The Englishman defeated Tony Ferguson at UFC 296 and Michael Chandler at UFC 314 while the president was in attendance. So, believing Trump will not miss the first UFC spectacle of the year 2026, Pimblett is now aiming for a third win in front of him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paddy Pimblett eyes third victory in front of Donald Trump at UFC 324

“Well, that’s twice that I have won in front of Trump. Twice I have beaten an American in front of Trump, and he’s probably gonna be here in January, about in two weeks, lads. So I’ll probably win a third fight in front of Trump, beating a third American in front of Trump,” Pimblett said in an interview with BBC Sport.

The English lightweight sensation has a strong track record when fighting in front of the POTUS. Right now, though, there are no reports confirming Donald Trump’s attendance at UFC 324. Even so, Pimblett, aiming to beat Justin Gaethje, who is a known Trump supporter, still works as a direct warning to his opponent

Furthermore, after defeating two popular American fighters in front of the country’s president, the Liverpudlian has even claimed that he is Trump’s favorite fighter. Because of that reason, Paddy Pimblett believes the third time could work like a charm as he looks to lift the interim championship at UFC 324.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago April 12, 2025, Miami, Fl, Miami, Fl, United States: Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett meet in the octagon for a 3-round bout at UFC 314 – Volkanovski vs Lopes at Kesaya Center on April 12, 2025 in Miami, FL /PxImages Miami, Fl United States – ZUMAp175 20250412_zsa_p175_412 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Now, as ‘The Baddy’ is trading verbal jabs at his opponent, ‘The Highlight’ has also decided to fire back. Ahead of their highly anticipated main event showdown, Justin Gaethje has vowed to teach Pimblett a lesson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Justin Gaethje feels ‘The Baddy’ is getting ahead of himself

Although the Liverpool native is confident and has made many fans believe he could actually defeat the lightweight veteran at the first Paramount+ CBS event, Gaethje sees it differently. The former interim champion believes the 31-year-old contender is simply too confident.

“I hope he’s overconfident in himself, just like I was when I was 30 years old, so I can teach him some lessons. This is 25 minutes in time. Nothing from the past, nothing from the future can determine it. It’s about being perfect. Who’s more perfect? Who makes mistakes? Who doesn’t make mistakes, who’s more prepared? I want to take Paddy into the fourth, fifth round. Really hurt him, and I’m looking forward to it,” Gaethje told BBC Sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the Arizona slugger also looking ready for a dangerous clash inside the Octagon, bookmakers have still listed him as the underdog. Even so, there is always a chance Gaethje finds his rhythm and pulls off the upset in the UFC 324 main event, becoming the first two-time interim champion in promotional history.

That said, with so much on the line, who do you think will win the lightweight bout between Gaethje and Pimblett? Let us know in the comments section below.