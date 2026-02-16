Paddy Pimblett Shows Brutal Aftermath of Justin Gaethje Fight as Illegal Move Debate Brews

The UFC 324 main event was meant to be about momentum. With an interim title on the line, it was supposed to be a breakthrough moment. Instead, a week later, most of the conversation has shifted away from scorecards and toward something far smaller—and far more painful.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Because, while Justin Gaethje went home with gold, Paddy Pimblett left with some gruesome injuries. And now, thanks to his own YouTube video, fans are getting an unfiltered look at it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paddy Pimblett reveals scratched cornea after UFC 324 war

“Getting poked in the eyes isn’t nice. All scratches on my eyeballs,” Pimblett said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back at the gym, smiling and joking with teammates, Paddy Pimblett pulled the camera closer to his face to show fans at home the brutal aftermath of the UFC 324 main event. The laughter slowed slightly when he opened his eyes wide enough for everyone to see the redness.

The left cornea was particularly rough: bloodshot, inflamed, and obviously scraped. During the bout with Justin Gaethje, a moment went viral online that showed what appeared to be an eye poke mid-exchange. ‘The Baddy’ responded immediately, but the action simply continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

That’s the fact that irked many, as there was no timeout, warning, or points deducted. The referee just let it slide. That single exchange has now become one of the most controversial moments of UFC 324. Eye pokes are an uncomfortable grey area in MMA, often accidental but always dangerous.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fighters train through cuts and bruises. However, vision is different. So, when that is compromised, everything changes in a flash. To his credit, Paddy Pimblett didn’t use it as an excuse. He finished the fight and absorbed the pressure. In his most crucial fight, ‘The Baddy’ fought five hard rounds.

And now, rather than disappearing to gain weight as he did in previous off-seasons, he is already back in the gym. The loss hurt, but the injured cornea appears to have sharpened something in him rather than dulled it. For now, Justin Gaethje’s interim belt stands, and the outcome will not change.

ADVERTISEMENT

The debate continues—not over who won, but about how significant those eye pokes were. And when Paddy Pimblett recovers, one thing feels clear: redemption, not controversy, is what he seeks next. So, will he aim for another title shot now? Well, not according to one UFC analyst who believes ‘The Baddy’ will become a UFC champ anytime soon.

Din Thomas claims Pimblett is not champion material

ADVERTISEMENT

That hunger for redemption might be real, but not everyone believes it will lead to gold. While the debate about the eye poke continues, longtime analyst Din Thomas has adopted a more skeptical view of Paddy Pimblett’s ceiling.

“I was impressed with Paddy’s durability and his conditioning,” Thomas told MMAJunkie.

“But I don’t see him beating any of them guys… Will he be a UFC champion? Highly doubt that—unless I see something different. It’s a discipline issue,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

That word, discipline, lingers. Thomas didn’t dismiss Paddy Pimblett as a fraud. He even acknowledged the tenacity displayed against Justin Gaethje. The chin held up, and the gas tank didn’t collapse. At the elite level, however, survival is not enough.

Thomas pointed out that ‘The Baddy’ has never been a sophisticated striker, nor someone who “stunts you on the feet,” and that the gap widens even more against the best at 155. It’s a harsh criticism, especially because names like Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan are circling at the top of the division.

But criticism like this often defines careers. Paddy Pimblett has always thrived in the face of skepticism. The question now is not whether he’s entertaining; he is. The question is whether he can evolve. Because in such a deep division, fun only gets you so far.