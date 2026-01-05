Paddy Pimblett Supports Legalizing Risky MMA Move That Led to Petr Yan’s UFC Title Loss

Over the past few years, illegal knees to grounded fighters have triggered several high-profile disqualifications across MMA. However, none carried greater consequences than Petr Yan’s disqualification in 2021, when an illegal knee cost him the UFC bantamweight title against Aljamain Sterling. Veterans like Demetrious Johnson have openly backed the legalization of grounded knees. Now, Paddy Pimblett has joined the discussion.

The year after Petr Yan lost his title, ‘DJ’ lost to Adriano Moraes in ONE Championship by a knee to the head, a strike that ONE still allows, and added his voice to the push to legalize knees to the head of grounded opponents. In late 2024, the ABC lifted the ban on the controversial 12-6 elbow under the Unified Rules of MMA. Now, fighters as well as advocates are pushing for more changes regarding how knees to grounded opponents are regulated under the new definition of a grounded fighter.

Support for the Change comes from multiple corners

“I don’t agree with stomping because your head’s got nowhere to go, but a soccer kick where someone’s sitting in guard and you can move the legs and kick them there, and knees to the head of the grounded opponent, so if someone shoots a sloppy takedown just to get a break, you should be able to knee them in the head,” Paddy Pimblett told Tom Aspinall.

Other than Petr Yan’s disqualification, several UFC stars lost fights because of illegal knees to the head of a grounded opponent. Greg Hardy, for instance, got disqualified at UFC Fight Night 143, and Brazilian UFC star Michel Pereira suffered a disqualification at UFC Fight Night 167.

The architect of modern MMA and the UFC’s Unified Rules, Big John McCarthy, has also expressed support for legalizing knees to the head of a grounded opponent. “I would love to see it-knees to the head someday… I think it would be a good thing for the sport,” McCarthy said in 2024.

Besides Asia-based ONE Championship, Japan’s RIZIN FC also lets fighters target the head with knees of a grounded opponent.

Even though Demetrious Johnson lost his fight to Adriano Moraes by head kick, he returned in the rematch and used more lethal knees to the head while Moraes was grounded. Joe Rogan and Jorge Masvidal have voiced their support for changes to MMA rules, with the podcaster also backing the legalization of the rabbit punch in MMA.

While critics continue to raise concerns about fighter safety, the architect of modern MMA, Big John McCarthy, has addressed their concerns.

Big John McCarthy challenges longstanding MMA restrictions

MMA, particularly the UFC, has evolved a lot since its early days. Before the Unified Rules, the sport had no weight classes and very few restrictions. Back then, fighters often used techniques like knees to grounded opponents, elbows, and stomping in what was called the “no holds barred” era.

At the time, politicians and state governments heavily criticized the UFC, with many calling the promotion “human cockfighting.” As a result, the UFC created formal rules to address safety concerns and legitimize the sport.

Decades later, the UFC has become a central part of mainstream American culture, even attracting US President Donald Trump. According to Big John McCarthy, this cultural shift makes it the right moment to revisit past debates. While critics continue to argue that knees to the head of grounded opponents threaten safety, McCarthy firmly dismisses those concerns.

“What’s the difference between being able to knee someone on the head when they’re standing or if they’re on the ground? There is no difference. I honestly believe that knees to the head should be opened up. It would make the fights a little bit more realistic and more exciting” Big John McCarthy told Fight.TV.

Do you also feel the commission should revoke the prohibition, and that fighter safety won’t be at risk? Share your thoughts below.