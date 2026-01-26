Paddy Pimblett Suspended From Competition After UFC 324 Bout Against Justin Gaethje

“You live, and you learn. I’m 31. I’ll be back better, simple as that. You haven’t seen the last of me.” That’s something Paddy Pimblett said during his UFC 324 octagon interview. But for him to return, the Scouser has an obligation to fulfill.

UFC 324 marked as the first event of 2026, with ‘The Baddy’ and Justin Gaethje fighting each other for the interim lightweight title. The bout went for the entire five rounds. And it had many moments of brutal strikes, leaving the fighters bloodied. Pimblett even suffered knockdowns, cracking him visibly open. And because of that, an obligation for the fighter’s safety has been activated.

Paddy Pimblett gets suspended from competition

The bout between Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. And any UFC event that takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada State Athletic Commission [NSAC] comes in to oversee. The goal of the Commission is to ensure the safety of the fighters.

As Dana White mentioned, Pimblett was hospitalized immediately after the fight because of the damage he took. And for that, NSAC had to activate Section 467.562 of the Nevada Admin Code entitled ‘Suspension of licensee for medical reason’. The code states that a fighter in Pimblett’s condition must be suspended for a minimum of 30 days.

Also, the suspension can only be lifted after a doctor conducts a medical examination at the direction of the Commission and clears the fighter. Although the minimum suspension in these cases is 30 days, the Commission has the power to increase the ban to a maximum of 180 days. Amid these, Pimblett missed out on his first opportunity to win a UFC title. And his rivals started throwing shades at him for it.

Arman Tsarukyan blasts Paddy Pimblett after UFC 324

Paddy Pimblett had all the odds favoring him. With a 7-0 record in the UFC, many believed the Scouser has what it takes to beat Justin Gaethje at UFC 324. Not only that, Pimblett was even himself donning high confidence during the pre-fight build-up. But the ultimate results were quite contradictory to what he expected.

Although Pimblett made a gritty effort, he lost via unanimous decision. Many of his other rivals, including Arman Tsarukyan was in the arena watching the fight. And he felt Pimblett ruined a massive opportunity to win a UFC title.

“That’s what happens when you’re gifted opportunities and pushed up the rankings artificially, a completely undeserved title shot for Paddy,” Tsarukyan wrote on X.

Now, for Tsarukyan, although he is the top contender in the division, he missed an opportunity to fight for the lightweight title once before UFC 311. Since then, Dana White has been hesitant to trust the Armenian for a championship fight. Now, with Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje fighting in a title unification bout, is there a chance of Pimblett facing Tsarukyan on the horizon?

But before that, ‘The Baddy’ has a suspension to undergo, and what comes next for him will be interesting to see. On that note, let us know your thoughts about a potential fight between Pimblett and Tsarukyan below!