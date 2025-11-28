Paddy Pimblett Trolls Arman Tsarukyan After Dana White’s UFC 324 Interim Title Snub

Arman Tsarukyan didn’t whisper his frustration, he made it clear with a roar. Fresh off a dominant submission win over Dan Hooker, the Armenian contender made it clear he sees a massive gap between himself and the man now fighting for the interim lightweight title. Speaking to Daniel Cormier, he shared, “They wanted to make him like a superstar. He showed good fights, but he is not an elite fighter. There is levels.” For Tsarukyan, Paddy Pimblett wasn’t a title threat, he was a promotional experiment by Dana White and the UFC.

But if Tsarukyan thought those comments would go unanswered, he underestimated The Baddy’s flair for chaos. Because while the lightweight division rearranged itself overnight following Ilia Topuria’s sudden hiatus, Pimblett moved swiftly. By the time the UFC announced Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett for the interim lightweight belt at UFC 324, the Liverpool star had already shifted into victory-lap mode. And with a few meme-laced messages, he found the perfect way to respond to Tsarukyan’s insults!

“You like apples? @ArmanUfc 🍎🤣” Pimblett posted on X, a sharp reference to Good Will Hunting, where a low-status underdog gets the last laugh. Was Pimblett suggesting he’d just landed his own “how do you like them apples?” moment? That he’d secured the fight Arman Tsarukyan believed was his? Absolutely, and he knew fans would catch the jab instantly.

And if anyone thought that jab was the end of it, he proved he had another level of mischief ready. Later, Pimblett doubled down with a second post, this time sharing a video reel of him and Justin Gaethje together inside the Octagon, paired with an edited image of Tsarukyan crying while Kendrick Lamar’s “TV Off” played in the background.

Still, the wider picture explains why Tsarukyan is simmering. Pimblett is on a seven-fight UFC win streak, including his April stoppage of Michael Chandler, and has rapidly become one of the promotion’s biggest names. Gaethje, meanwhile, hasn’t fought since beating Rafael Fiziev in March and had openly said retirement was likely without a title bout. The UFC and Dana White needed a marquee headliner for their first Paramount+ event, and sometimes business speaks louder than rankings.

Tsarukyan, though, has reason to feel snubbed. He earned a title shot by beating Charles Oliveira at UFC 300, only to withdraw with a back injury on the eve of UFC 311. Ever since, he’s been searching for a way back into the conversation. Watching Paddy Pimblett slide into an interim title fight while he stands on the sidelines? That’s the kind of thing that would sting any contender.

Yet Pimblett’s decision to needle him with humor instead of hostility might be the smartest move of all. It keeps the rivalry burning, builds anticipation for a future showdown, and reminds fans that ‘The Baddy’ never shies away from conflict, especially when words can hit harder than punches. But the lightweight interim title fight wasn’t the only surprise announcement made by Dana White for UFC 324!

Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes set as the co-main event for Paddy Pimblett vs Justin Gaethje at UFC 324

Waiting right beneath the chaos at 155 is a co-main event that feels like destiny finally arriving on schedule. Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes, a matchup fans once doubted they’d ever see, will now share the spotlight in Las Vegas on Jan. 24. And the stakes? A 135-pound title, a returning legend, and a champion who has bulldozed her way to the top in record time.

Harrison enters the night with a 19-1 record and a perfect 3-0 start inside the UFC. Her rise has been nothing short of meteoric, with wins over Holly Holm, Ketlen Vieira, and Julianna Peña. She didn’t just win the belt at UFC 316; she stormed into the division and claimed it in her third fight. And anyone who watched Harrison and Nunes face off in June knew this collision was inevitable.

But what makes this matchup even more compelling is the woman standing across from her. Amanda Nunes retired in 2023 after defending her title against Irene Aldana, stepped into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2025, and still couldn’t shake the itch to compete. “The Lioness” teased her comeback during a fan Q&A at UFC 316, insisting she wouldn’t return for “just one fight.” Now she’s back for a grudge match against a former teammate, a storyline that practically writes itself.

As such, the early matchmaking decisions for the Paramount era leave room for debate. Paddy Pimblett slid into a title opportunity that Arman Tsarukyan spent years clawing toward. Harrison and Nunes, though undeniably elite, arrive in a co-main event built as much on narrative as rankings. And with Ilia Topuria sidelined by personal challenges, the lightweight division now hinges on a contest many feel wasn’t earned in the traditional sense. What are your thoughts on the UFC 324 headliners? Let us know in the comments below!