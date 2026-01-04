Paddy Pimblett Turns Down Potential Superfight With Legendary Champion After UFC 324

Following the same script as the heavyweight scene, the UFC lightweight division is also in total chaos. With reigning champion Ilia Topuria on a break, Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje will fight for the interim lightweight title at UFC 324 on January 24. Even before the first bell, the Briton sees himself winning and already has the fight mapped out in his head.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Next week in Australia, on January 31 (February 1 locally), two-time featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will defend his title in a rematch against Diego Lopes at UFC 325. Paddy Pimblett believes that if Volkanovski wins, he could move up to lightweight. But Pimblett is against a potential showdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paddy Pimblett rules out clash with Alexander Volkanovski

“I think if I win and he wins, and I get upgraded to undisputed champ, it wouldn’t surprise me if [Volk] thinks that’s the perfect opportunity to win the lightweight belt,” Paddy Pimblett told UFC heavyweight kingpin Tom Aspinall.

Alexander Volkanovski is riding the peak of his career. At 36, he reclaimed the vacated featherweight title last year after Ilia Topuria gave it up. He then defeated Diego Lopes in a five-round battle at UFC 314, breaking curses along the way, including the so-called “Drake curse,” and won the belt for a second time.

Even so, despite ‘The Great’s legendary status, ‘The Baddy’ has no interest in facing “The Great.” “I don’t want to fight Volk, I properly like Volk,” Paddy Pimblett added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexander Volkanovski remains a fan favorite and enjoys cooking in his free time, even as Merab Dvalishvili passed on any chance to face the Aussie legend. Earlier, ‘The Great’ stepped into the lightweight division twice under the UFC banner, taking on the reigning champion, Islam Makhachev, both times. He flexed his elite wrestling in the first fight at UFC 284, but came up short and lost by decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Then, in the rematch at UFC 294, Makhachev put him away in the first round. Still, after two straight losses at 155 in 2024, Volkanovski hinted he’s eyeing more fights in the lightweight division. “But lightweight, let’s have some fun while we’re waiting,” he said. Now, with retirement on the horizon, it seems unlikely that he will fight again at 155.

Lerone Murphy regrets that a future UFC fight with “The Great” might never happen

With Max Holloway and Ilia Topuria moving up to lightweight, only champion Alexander Volkanovski stands at the GOAT level. ‘The Graet’ will defend his title against Diego Lopes in his second reign as champion. Lerone Murphy remains undefeated in the division and climbs the rankings, coming off a spinning knockout against Aaron Pico. Many see him as the ideal contender for a title shot.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, since the UFC gave Lopes a second chance, Murphy now worries he may never get his opportunity. While there is no official update on Alexander Volkanovski’s retirement, Murphy expects UFC 325 to be the champion’s last fight, and with it taking place on home turf in Australia, it seems like the perfect stage for him to retire.

“Now I don’t get the chance to fight Volkanovski,” Murphy said about not getting a title shot when speaking to Demetrious Johnson on his podcast. “I know he’s going to retire after this fight.

“That’s a legend. Being able to test my skills against a legend, having his name on my resume is massive. It’s something that I’m never going to be able to get now because of that. Not because I didn’t earn it, because of obviously favoritism and whatever.”

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s your take on the buzz surrounding Alexander Volkanovski’s future in the sport? Could UFC 325 turn out to be his final show for the fans? Share your prediction below.