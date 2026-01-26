Paddy Pimblett vs. Justin Gaethje Draws Comparisons to Dana White’s “Most Important Fight in UFC History”

Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett may have delivered the fight of the year as early as January 2026. The five-round clash at UFC 324 was packed with violence from start to finish. After a grueling barnburner, ‘The Highlight’ made history by becoming the first fighter to win the interim title twice, while ‘The Baddy’ earned widespread praise for his performance under pressure. As the bout continues to receive love from fans, Israel Adesanya has taken its importance a step further.

According to the former two-time middleweight champion, the Justin Gaethje vs Paddy Pimblett showdown feels like a sequel to one of the most important fights in UFC history. He compared it to Stephan Bonnar vs Forrest Griffin, the bout that famously saved Dana White and the promotion from serious financial trouble.

Israel Adesanya draws Griffin vs Bonnar comparison after UFC 324 main event

“The main event was sick. This is perfect because the Spike TV deal, Forrest Griffin, and Stephen Bonnar showed out and made the whole world go, ‘What the….’ This is like part two, I guess, because it’s a new deal with Paramount, and the main event f—in showed out. I’m sure people would just… I’m not sure how that works in America with the subscription, but I’m sure everyone watched this,” ‘The Last Stylebender’ said in his YouTube video.

For the unversed, the late Stephan Bonnar vs Forrest Griffin at The Ultimate Fighter 1 came at a critical time for the UFC. Before that fight, Dana White and the Fertitta brothers had poured millions into the sport, banking on the show to succeed. If it failed, the promotion was reportedly close to being sold. But that one fight changed everything.

As both light heavyweight warriors delivered a brutally unforgettable performance, viewership on Spike TV exploded, giving the owners much-needed belief that the UFC could survive. From that moment on, the company never looked back and continued its rise to become the biggest MMA promotion in the world. Dana White also called this fight “the most important fight in the history of this company.”

While Adesanya’s emotion behind the comparison is understandable, the UFC 324 main event represents something slightly different. Bonnar vs Griffin happened when the company was fighting to stay alive. Gaethje vs Pimblett, on the other hand, took place after Dana White and the UFC secured a massive $7.7 billion deal with Paramount+ CBS, at the peak of the promotion’s financial success. That contrast makes the moment just as powerful in its own way.

After Israel Adesanya linked the two fights, the former champion also reflected on his own journey, recalling the first time he fought for an interim title in the same video.

Israel Adesanya found Paddy Pimblett’s performance relatable

‘The Last Stylebender’ fought Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 236 for the interim middleweight title back in April 2019, which inducted the two fighters into the UFC Hall of Fame. The five-round was a closely fought contest with both fighters finding success in the fight as the suspense built over who would leave with the belt. In the end, the Nigerian Kiwi won the interim title via unanimous decision and later unified it against Robert Whittaker at UFC 243.

Adesanya compared his UFC 236 fight to the UFC 324 main event and praised Paddy Pimblett’s performance against Justin Gaethje. Although Pimblett came up short, the former middleweight champion found the Scouser’s grit relatable, drawing parallels to the resilience he showed against Gastelum.

“A lot of eyes were on this, and the main event delivered, which is what you want. So, shout out to Paddy. It was the only one in my parlay that didn’t hit. But for him to get to the interim fight reminded me of my one. Man, you have to really put it in there, and he went in and put it in. He managed to stay up and proved that the Scousers don’t get knocked out,” Adesanya added in his YouTube video.

Last year, Adesanya and Gastelum were inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame under the Fight wing for their UFC 236 classic. With ‘The Last Stylebender’ drawing this connection between the two bouts, it is not far-fetched to think that the UFC 324 main event could also age into a Fight of the Year contender. Yes, it is still early, with plenty of fights left on the calendar.

But at the very least, Gaethje and Pimblett showed what it means to leave everything inside the Octagon and hold nothing back. That said, what did you think of the first Paramount+ CBS main event? Let us know in the comments section below.