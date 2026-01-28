Paddy Pimblett’s Alleged Conor McGregor Beef Surfaces as Unheard Confrontation Comes to Light

“He reminds me of the Conor McGregor story,” that’s what Dana White said while talking about Paddy Pimblett. But apart from the comparisons, who knew that once both Pimblett and McGregor almost had a physical confrontation? At least, UFC lightweight Dan Hooker claims so, as he talked about Pimblett and McGregor’s alleged beef in 2021.

Tensions have been rising between Hooker and Pimblett lately. And both fighters are constantly throwing verbal shots on social media and in interviews. Amid this back-and-forth, Hooker recalled an incident where Pimblett supposedly turned down a face-to-face meeting with McGregor, who was allegedly there to confront him.

Dan Hooker reveals Conor McGregor and Paddy Pimblett’s feud

“You know why I don’t like this guy? He talks talks talks, and then he gets caught on his sh*t and turns into victim. He goes into victim mode straight away. Is there common knowledge that he talk sh*t about Conor McGregor?” Hooker quipped during the media-day interview for UFC 325.

He further noted what unfolded between McGregor and Pimblett: “And then Conor McGregor drove around to his house, and he sat outside in his car, calling the bloke, and Paddy refused to come outside, and that tells you all you need to know about a guy.” Although Hooker appeared confident in his words, the feud still lacks substantial proof in the form of pictures or videos.

Notably, there is no doubt that McGregor and Pimblett had a few disagreements over the years. While Hooker gets ready to face Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 325, his revelation has already sparked speculations among the fans about what might have actually transpired between McGregor and Pimblett.

But, in light of this incident, the Scouser himself once shared how it actually happened.

Paddy Pimblett’s statement on his 2021 incident with Conor McGregor

The incident dates back to 2021. And Paddy Pimblett was yet to make his UFC debut. Although a similar incident happened, it was not like Dan Hooker portrayed in his recent statement. According to Pimblett, McGregor was supposedly outside his house. But actually, it was just the wrong door. For which he couldn’t answer the door and meet the Irishman.

“If he was outside my house, that was getting videoed and put all over me Instagram,” Pimblett said during an interview. While nothing happened between ‘The Baddy’ and McGregor at that time, the two surely engaged in several verbal arguments after that.

Notably, to that extent, Pimblett has also stated his intention to fight ‘The Notorious’ on many occasions. On that note, the current scenario in the UFC is quite interesting as McGregor is eyeing for a return.

Now, after Pimblett’s failure to win the interim lightweight title against Justin Gaethje, could a potential clash between ‘The Baddy’ and McGregor be on the horizon? Practically, this matchup might not happen, as McGregor may return to compete in the welterweight division, while Pimblett is still focused on the lightweight division. However, it would be interesting to see what the UFC thinks about this potential fight. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!