Paddy Pimblett’s Unprofessional Mistake Before Justin Gaethje Fight Surfaces in UFC 324’s Behind the Scenes Clip

The fighting community is well aware of Paddy Pimblett‘s unique personality. Unlike many MMA fighters’ regular routines during pre-fight and post-fight, Pimblett always does something extraordinary. And as it seems, ahead of his bout against Justin Gaethje, he did something again.

‘The Baddy’ has quite an interesting eating habit. After the majority of his fights, he catches the attention of the public as he goes into a binge-eating routine. To that extent, Pimblett even eats around 10,000 calories a day. But that comes after a fight. Will there be any effects on his performance if he eats something similar before a fight? The fans online believe so.

Fans unhappy with Paddy Pimblett’s pre-fight eating habits

Paddy Pimblett came out for his first title fight at UFC 324 against Justin Gaethje. For a rising contender like him, it was surely a big opportunity. And fans expected the Scouser to be at the best of his physical abilities. But as the videos of him eating a hearty breakfast, munching biscuits, and chewing gummies surfaced, the fans appeared disappointed.

The netizens believed Pimblett shouldn’t have eaten such things ahead of his fight. “Very few worse things out there you can eat before a fight. I’m surprised he didn’t throw up in the fight,” a fan commented. While this individual highlighted the potential negative effects, another netizen particularly connected Pimblett’s pre-fight eating with his performance. “Maybe that’s why he was gassed in Rd. 2, 4, and 5,” the user wrote.

Meanwhile, several other netizens were more direct as they took brutal digs at Pimblett. One fan noted: “Crazy how unprofessional this bloke is.” Along with that, a few also felt that his pre-fight eating antics might be the reason behind his lackluster performance. “This is why he was so slow and retarded,” a netizen pointed out.

Also, a fan appeared to be furious about how casual Pimblett was ahead of such an important fight for him. The netizen slammed the Scouser, writing, “I honestly hope he gets brutally knocked out soon. The lack of respect he shows for the sport and his own body is crazy.”

While the fans attributed Pimblett’s poor performance against Gaethje to his pre-fight eating, it is still a subjective opinion. And considering the level of nutritionists an MMA fighter usually has, if it was wrong, that person could have surely stopped Pimblett from eating.

Still, the fans appeared quite brutal about the Scouser’s UFC 324 performance. Does Gaethje feel the same?

Justin Gaethje pokes fun at Paddy Pimblett’s leg kicks

Paddy Pimblett was the favorite to win at UFC 324 against Justin Gaethje. He had all the skill sets to counter his opponent’s strong areas. However, as the fight unfolded, Pimblett struggled to dictate his strategy. And Gaethje ultimately won via unanimous decision.

“He kicked like a b**ch. I was like, I can walk through that,” said Gaethje in a discussion with Demetrious Johnson. Although it seemed like trash talk, it was a pure assessment from ‘The Highlight’ on Pimblett’s leg kicks. And surely, Gaethje did seem immune to those.

With that win, Gaethje became the interim UFC lightweight champion and will be expected to fight Ilia Topuria in a title unification bout next. Meanwhile, Pimblett suffered the first loss of his UFC career. And who he fights next will be quite interesting to see!