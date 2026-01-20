Paddy Pimblett’s Risky Habit Has Fans Worried About His UFC 324 Title Fight

After a 7-0 UFC run, Paddy Pimblett is just days away from the most important fight of his career. The upcoming bout between him and Justin Gaethje at UFC 324 is scheduled for the interim lightweight title this weekend, marking the Scouser’s first opportunity at winning a title in the UFC. But Pimblett’s one particular activity before such a crucial fight has raised concerns among the fans.

Paddy Pimblett has been linked to vaping on a few occasions. And the activity is known for having a detrimental effect on a person’s health. For ‘The Baddy’, he was recently spotted in a similar situation. In a YouTube video posted by Tom Aspinall from Pimblett’s training camp, the netizens took notice of a few seconds where they saw the Scouser inhaling from a vape. While engaged in the activity, Pimblett was also seen having a conversation with the UFC heavyweight champion.

With ‘Baddy’ entering his second five-round fight in UFC and with the interim lightweight title on the line, he was expected to work on his cardio to overcome Gaethje’s experience in championship fights. However, his recent actions while training for his title fight have the fans in doubt.

Fans spark concerns watching Pimblett vape

A social media post capturing Pimblett’s vaping moment has sparked reactions from the fans. After watching the clip, a netizen seemed very sure about the negative impacts of vaping. “Ah, that’s it, gasses out [at] round 1,” the user commented. He believes that Pimblett’s cardio in the fight could be affected because of that.

Meanwhile, the next user abruptly decided to change his bets after watching Pimblett’s antics as he believed the Scouser’s seriousness for the fight may be compromised. “And my bets changed,” the netizen commented. However, a few users saw this as an opportunity to take a dig at Pimblett. “This guy is weird af, he’ll get smashed by Justin, Arman, Ilia, any of them,” one user wrote.

Despite that, the majority of the people were shocked to see Pimblett engaged in such a recreational activity amid intense training for his upcoming interim title fight. But amid that, a few supporters of Pimblett sparked reactions in his defense.

“Instead of giving Paddy sh*t for smoking but never once have I seen Carlos Prates get stick for it. W** is wrong with MMA fans f**king hell,” a user stated his displeasure, citing how some people are critical towards the Scouser’s actions, while they usually hype UFC welterweight Carlos Prates for doing something similar.

Although Pimblett’s antics concern several fans, ‘The Baddy’ seems quite confident about his health and cardio heading into UFC 324.

Paddy Pimblett addresses cardio concerns before UFC 324

Although Paddy Pimblett made his UFC debut in 2021, he has yet to compete in a full five-round bout in the promotion. His fight against Michael Chandler was his first and only five-round match, which ended in the third round. For which, fans sparking cardio concerns is not something unusual. But Pimblett has assured that his current fitness would not pose any problem in a 25-minute fight.

“I feel sharp as f**k, lad, as I get into the first round. But then I feel even stronger in rounds three, four, and five. I feel like I wake up,” Pimblett said in the UFC 324 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 1. The Scouser then went on to assert that even if the fight lasted to rounds four or five, he would be the one pushing the pace. Pimblett also noted: “People think my cardio is a problem when it’s far from it. So, don’t want to shock a lot of people if it goes to the later rounds.”

All these statements points at how Pimblett will be looking to put in every last bit of effort to win at UFC 324. But Justin Gaethje also cannot be overlooked. The veteran comes in with a strong striking prowess and has built a reputation for landing powerful shots. With that, let us know your picks for this interesting interim lightweight championship fight this weekend!