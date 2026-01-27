Paddy Pimblett’s Wife Shares Update on His Health From Hospital After UFC 324 Loss

UFC 324 saw Paddy Pimblett’s lofty title ambitions crushed to pieces. 37-year-old Justin Gaethje, in a spectacular show, handed him a punishing defeat in their interim light title showdown. Gaethje pressed relentlessly from the opening bell, forcing the Briton into a 25-minute brawl that left his face disfigured. Both lightweights fought at a historic pace, landing nearly 300 significant strikes, with Pimblett taking most of the damage. With Paddy knocked down multiple times during their five-round scrap, the UFC decided to rush Paddy to the hospital immediately after the fight. Soon after, taking into account the damage he sustained, the commission suspended Paddy Pimblett for a minimum of 30 days.

Gaethje also suffered some injuries, but adrenaline and the joy of winning the interim title helped him push through, and he returned straight to his hotel for the presser. Despite the toll on both fighters, Dana White praised UFC 324 as a statement event and a fireworks-filled start to the year. Now, nearly three days later, Paddy Pimblett’s wife has shared an update on his condition from their hospital room in Vegas.

Paddy Pimblett’s wife provides insight into his health

Yesterday, Laura Pimblett shared a picture of the two of them, but their backs were turned, likely a move to hide their faces. “Us forever,” Mrs. Pimblett captioned the Instagram Story. “For everyone asking, he is absolutely fine and will be back.” The latest hospital update confirms that Paddy Pimblett, though badly hurt, suffered no serious injuries. Initially, doctors had considered extending his 30-day suspension to 180 days, but they now anticipate a quicker recovery. However, to resume fighting, the Liverpudlian must undergo a medical examination at the doctor’s discretion, but his determination and age suggest he will make a quick comeback.

Paddy Pimblett is currently in the United States with Laura, while their twin 21-month-old daughters, Betsy and Margot, wait for them in Liverpool. As a result, in another Instagram story, Laura expressed how much she misses them on Instagram.

“Now get me home to my baby, I have missed them girls so much, can’t waitttttt for cuddles,” the caption read, alongside an image of their daughters. Despite clearly longing to reunite with her children, Laura remained steadfastly by her husband’s side following the tough loss.

Paddy and Laura began dating in 2011 and literally grew up together. Then, more than a decade later, in 2023, they got married. Although they have spent years together, they have faced several challenges along the way.

Laura Pimblett opens up about the highs and lows of her relationship

Although they had been together for years, Paddy Pimblett waited before proposing to Laura. In 2020, during a trip to Thailand, he seized the moment and popped the question. The couple later celebrated their wedding in Cheshire, and their twin daughters have since completed their family. Today, Mr. and Mrs. Pimblett live as a complete and happy family.

However, dating a fighter has tested Laura. She watched Paddy take hits, suffer injuries, and endure grueling weight cuts, yet she consistently supported him throughout his journey.

“God, we’ve split up more times than I can count. He went through a phase where, just one of them, he went off the rails,” said Laura Pimblett during a rare interview on the Tea Time with Livvy podcast.

Throughout their journey, Laura has taken steps to shield their marriage from outside distractions. She keeps her circle small and trusts only those she knows well. “I don’t need that many people in my life. I’ve got exactly who I need, and that is fine with me.”

Now, with Paddy Pimblett steadily building his profile in the MMA world, we expect the Liverpudlian to bounce back stronger from the lessons Justin Gaethje handed him at UFC 324. And thankfully, his dutiful wife remains by his side, helping him every step of the way.