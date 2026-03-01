Paramount Fails to Earn Fans’ Respect Despite Fixing UFC Mexico Stream Issues

Fans are nodding their heads in disappointment at Paramount again. For the past few UFC events, Paramount has repeatedly faced backlash for poor streaming quality. Whether it’s UFC 324 or UFC Houston, people seemed dissatisfied with the product they received since the pay-per-view model was abolished with UFC and Paramount’s historic $7.7 billion agreement.

Buffering, lagging, glitches, dropouts, and poor picture quality during live events plagued screens, leaving viewers frustrated. Not to mention the audio issues, static, or feed problems early in cards. Combine that with the general app performance problems and crazy amounts of ads, and fans were ready to bring out the pitchforks. Now, however, things are starting to look better.

UFC Mexico became a symbol of change for Paramount

As UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Kavanagh got underway inside Arena CDMX, popular MMA account Spinning Backfist took to X to thank Paramount for resolving the event’s earlier streaming issues.

“Thank you for fixing this, Paramount,” they captioned the post, sharing a screenshot from the live broadcast of the Francis Marshall vs. Erik Silva fight.

This comes days after Paramount faced massive backlash for giving a stage to Sean Strickland’s sexist, homophobic tirade during UFC Houston’s press conference. Regardless, UFC CEO Dana White has previously addressed the streaming concerns from fans, reflecting on the ads displayed during the UFC-Paramount debut event.

“I haven’t seen it yet, and all of this is a work in progress…,” White said. “It’s $8.99. You’re not paying f—king however much anymore. These guys [at Paramount] have got to make some money, too, so yeah.”

Coming back to UFC Mexico, however, the sentiment from Spinning Backfist didn’t appear to be widely shared. Several fans responded, claiming the streaming problems were still persisting on their end.

Paramount fails to impress fans

One user claimed the stream is still not working for them. The user commented, “@paramountplus is s—t the English @ufc stream isn’t working.” Clearly, Paramount has a lot more work to do.

Another user had a similar complaint for Paramount. The user claimed, “Doesn’t work for me.” While watching UFC events has become cheaper, it appears so has the effort put into streaming them.

A third user had the same take. “Paramount sucks. Doesn’t work on iOS apps,” the user wrote. Paramount is currently airing UFC in America, Latin America, and Australia—other places don’t appear to have such issues.

However, it wasn’t all bad. “I’m loving the paramount product,” someone else commented. The quality of performance on the stream appears to vary depending on the device used for watching the event.

Meanwhile, this user came to a sudden realization. “I didn’t know so many people watched on their phones, but it makes sense,” the user commented. Everyone has their phone with them regardless of where they are, making it the most popular choice.

That being said, it appears Paramount has to do a lot more to satisfy its users. But did you face any such streaming problems tonight?