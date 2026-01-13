Paramount+ Price Set to Increase Just Days Before UFC 324: Gaethje vs. Pimblett

With only weeks left before the official launch of its UFC partnership, Paramount has unveiled a new pricing structure for Paramount+ ahead of its first UFC broadcast on January 24—UFC 324. An interim title fight between Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje will headline the first card of the year while the champion remains on break. Back in August, Dana White & Co. announced a seven-year $7.7 billion deal with Paramount and confirmed its move away from the traditional pay-per-view model.

At the time, many fans believed the shift would finally lower viewing costs. After all, under ESPN, audiences paid $79.99 per pay-per-view, and the new streaming agreement sparked hopes of a more affordable option. For a moment, those expectations held up. Paramount+ launched at just $7.99 per month, or $59.99 annually, as the lowest-cost way to watch UFC events. But that relief did not last. Just like most other services, Paramount+ has now introduced a price hike, catching fans off guard just a couple of weeks before UFC 324.

UFC fans face Paramount+ price increase before Gaethje vs. Pimblett

Paramount+ will implement its new pricing starting January 15. The Essential plan, which includes ads, will rise from $7.99 to $8.99 per month, while the ad-free Premium plan will increase from $12.99 to $13.99 per month. Annual subscriptions will see similar hikes: the Essential plan jumps from $59.99 to $89.99 per year, and the Premium plan goes from $119.99 to $139.99 per year. This suggests a 12.5% hike in monthly subscription costs.

This price adjustment is not unexpected. Paramount had already signaled in November that increases were coming. While higher costs may frustrate some fans, the service still offers significant value. Subscribers gain access to all UFC content, including numbered events, fight nights, and major cards from Las Vegas. They also get the complete UFC archive library, featuring fights and highlights from 2000 to 2025, along with “best of” compilations and select main cards.

