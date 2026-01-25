Paramount’s UFC Launch Under Fire After Kourtney Kardashian’s Husband Sparks Backlash

UFC 324 was supposed to usher in a clean new era under the $7.7 billion Paramount+ deal with faster access, fewer barriers, and a sharper presentation. Instead, the first thing many fans noticed wasn’t a walkout or a glove touch. It was Travis Barker drumming, and judging by the reaction online, patience was already thin before the first punch was thrown.

This wasn’t a random cameo dropped into a smooth broadcast. UFC 324 was already off balance as two last-minute cancellations wiped out prelim bouts, pushing the actual start of the card 72 minutes later than planned.

Fans tuned in expecting fights and instead got panels, filler, and an extended Travis Barker-led promo video featuring him drumming blink-182’s “Feeling This” while narrating comparisons between fighters and rock, punk, and heavy metal. The idea may have sounded edgy in a boardroom, but in practice, it landed flat.

To be clear, once the cage door finally shut, the UFC delivered. Ty Miller vs. Adam Fugitt exploded into a wild opening-round finish that earned Miller a $25,000 bonus under the newly announced reward structure, and the knockouts kept coming with Josh Hokit and Nikita Krylov. The fights weren’t the problem; the framing was, and fans let their feelings be known immediately!

Fans blast Travis Barker as his UFC 324 promo falls flat amidst delays and cancellations

One fan wrote, “Yeah, don’t invite Travis Barker back again.” This wasn’t anti-celebrity sentiment as much as a boundary being drawn. UFC fans are used to stars in the crowd, not stars steering the broadcast. The reaction suggested Barker crossed from guest to distraction.

Another fan was more emotional as they pointed out, “NO ONE GIVES A SH– ABOUT TRAVIS BARKER START THE FIGHTS.” Harsh, but it captured the collective mood. With the card already delayed due to cancellations, viewers felt their time was being wasted. When the UFC talks about accessibility and fan-first broadcasting, moments like this feel like the opposite.

Someone else pointed out, “Travis Barker says he’s a huge fan of UFC fan, can’t name a single f— fighter besides Jones. What a can.” UFC fans can smell performative fandom instantly. Whether fair or not, Barker was viewed as a corporate plug rather than someone embedded in the sport, and that perception matters when you’re front-and-center during a launch. What do you think?

For one viewer, it was simple as they wrote, “This UFC paramount opening with Travis Barker is one of the lamest things I’ve ever seen.” That reaction spoke to tone. UFC’s brand was built on rawness and urgency. Overly scripted intros risk turning fight nights into variety shows, and longtime viewers are sensitive to that shift. Especially with Kourtney Kardashian’s husband seemingly leading the charge for the launch of the Paramount era!

One fan hit the heart of the matter with, “What is Paramounts obsession with Travis Barker/Blink182? What do they have to do with UFC?” Paramount clearly sees Barker as a cultural bridge. UFC fans, however, don’t feel the sport needs translating. To them, the fights already speak the loudest.

And finally, one fan summed it up with precision, “Paramount is over producing this right now. Should’ve been that first intro and then directly into the Allen vs Silva walkout. Why am I watching a Travis Barker drum solo right now?” This wasn’t a rejection of production value; it was a call for restraint. One intro might’ve worked, but prolonging it while fans waited for fights did not.

Celebrity involvement isn’t new to the UFC, but timing matters. On a delayed card, fans want urgency, and on a launch night, they want reassurance that the product comes first. Instead, many felt like they were watching a marketing experiment rather than a fight broadcast.

The Paramount era will have time to adjust. One misstep doesn’t define a partnership. But first impressions linger, and UFC 324’s opening minutes sent the wrong signal to a fanbase that prides itself on knowing when something doesn’t belong.