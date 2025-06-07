Patchy Mix Net Worth 2025: How Much Is the Bellator Champion Worth?

Patchy Mix has always felt like one of the biggest names not signed to the UFC. ‘No Love’ has been grinding it out for over a decade, competing across different promotions. But things really took off during his run in Bellator, where he fought from 2019 to 2024 and built a solid 20-1 overall record. After Bellator merged with the PFL, Mix finally made the jump to the biggest MMA promotion. Following the path laid out by guys like Patricio ‘Pitbull’ and Aaron Pico.

Now, Mix is getting a stellar welcome to the UFC with a high-stakes debut against 10th-ranked bantamweight Mario Bautista at the UFC 316: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley 2 event. Fans are hyped to see how this showdown plays out. But before the cage door closes, let’s take a closer look at how much money the former Bellator champ has racked up in his career—and what kind of paycheck he’s pocketing for his UFC debut.

What is Patchy Mix’s net worth in 2025?

As we all know, Mix has had a long run in the world of mixed martial arts. He’s been throwing down for over a decade now, and it looks like the paychecks have started to reflect that grind. While it’s hard to pin down an exact figure, the 31-year-old has reportedly raked in some serious cash.

According to Sporty Salaries, ‘No Love’ has pulled in around $1.5 million over the course of his career. But some other sources suggest that number could be much higher, possibly up to $5 million. That figure reportedly includes all his Bellator earnings, the purse from his upcoming UFC debut, and the endorsements he’s picked up along the way.

A post shared by Patchy Mix (@patchymix)

Since the former Bellator bantamweight champ has earned a pretty solid chunk of money over the years by putting on exciting performances, it’s only fair to take a closer look at his financial journey. Let’s break down what we know so far. Including a more detailed picture of the payouts he’s received throughout his career.

How much does Patchy Mix earn? Bellator, UFC payouts & more

Patchy Mix kicked off his Bellator journey with a basic payout of $10K to show and another $10K to win at Bellator 222 back in 2019. From there, his pay gradually climbed, floating between $12K and $30K for a few of his early fights. Things took a solid turn when he earned a reported $75K for his win over James Gallagher at Bellator 271.

That momentum carried over as ‘No Love’ secured his first $150K payday against Kyoji Horiguchi at Bellator 279. According to Sporty Salaries, he pocketed the same amount in his next fight at Bellator 289 against Magomed Magomedov. But the biggest payday of his career came at Bellator 295, where Mix defeated Raufeon Stots in the Grand Prix final

Not only did he earn a reported $200K in show money, but he also walked away with a massive $1 million prize for winning the tournament, marking the most lucrative night of his fighting life. After that, Mix kept the momentum going with a $250K payday for his win over Sergio Pettis at Bellator 301.

He followed it up with another $200K for his rematch against Magomed Magomedov, which turned out to be his final fight under the Bellator banner. Now, as he makes his UFC debut at UFC 316, reports suggest he’s set to earn another $200K for facing Mario Bautista.

Honestly, that looks like a solid financial run for the former Bellator champ. But the real question is—can Patchy Mix blow up in the UFC the same way he did before? That kind of success only comes if he climbs to the top and snatches the belt. And if that happens, you better believe the dollars might start pouring in even harder.