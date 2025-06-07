Patchy Mix Tattoos: The Meaning Behind the Ink of the UFC Bantamweight Star

In the world of combat sports, tattoos often serve as a canvas for personal narratives. Fighters use tattoos to reflect their mindset, beliefs, and personal connections. Some have even become iconic, like Conor McGregor’s gorilla chest piece or Max Holloway’s angel and devil wings. Patchy Mix is also no different.

The former Bellator bantamweight champ is stepping into a new chapter as he joins the UFC. He’s set to make his debut at the UFC 316:Dvalishvili vs O’Malley event, against the No. 10-ranked Mario Bautista, who is a solid test right out of the gate. ‘No Love’ will no doubt be looking to make a strong first impression. But before the action kicks off, let’s take a closer look at the man behind the fighter and the stories his tattoos quietly tell.

How Many Tattoos Does Patchy Mix Have?

Patchy’s clearly a fan of body art, and he’s got plenty of captivating pieces inked across his skin. There are so many, it’s tough to count them all at once. But 05 has stood out from the rest. Not just for how they look, but for the deeper meaning they seem to carry.

And considering he’s a star in the fight game, it’s no surprise that some of those tattoos are deeply personal.‘No Love’ has tattoos across his chest, lower abdomen, and arms, making his upper body a well-inked canvas.

The designs are bold and eye-catching, but interestingly, Patchy hasn’t publicly shared the stories or meanings behind them. Some pieces seem to hint at deeper messages. While we can’t know for sure, we can take a closer look and try to understand what they might represent.

Notable Tattoos and Their Meanings

Let’s start with the ink on Patchy Mix’s chest, where two standout pieces catch the eye. On his right pectoral, there’s a detailed design of two hands joined in a prayer gesture. While Patchy hasn’t publicly shared much about his religious views, this particular tattoo could reflect a sense of faith or a belief in the greater power in his life.

Next up, on his left pectoral, there’s a tattoo of a baby surrounded by a rose. Patchy hasn’t revealed who the baby represents, but it’s a safe guess that it could be his daughter. Then, on his lower abdomen, there’s a simple heart, and right next to it, the name “Miani” is inked, which is an Arabic name often gets associated with ‘gift’ or ‘blessing’. This tattoo is also likely to be a tribute to his daughter, but it could be another person as well.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On his right arm, Patchy sports the word “Victory,” showing his focus as a professional MMA fighter. His record reflects that mindset, with 20 wins and just one loss. Most of those wins come by way of finishes, proving he doesn’t settle for just winning; he aims to dominate every fight.

That said, Patchy’s courage will be put to the test inside the UFC Octagon against Mario Bautista in Newark, New Jersey. And, he would need every positive vibe from the inks before that. However, now that we’ve explored the meaning behind his tattoos, which one stood out to you the most? Share your thoughts in the comments below.