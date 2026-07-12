“Pathetic Stoppage”: UFC 329 Referee Under Fire After King Green’s Buzzer Beater Comeback Finish

The UFC 329 main card got off to a crazy start on Saturday night, but it wasn’t only King Green’s incredible comeback that had everyone talking. Instead, after Green’s stunning first-round TKO of Terrance McKinney with only one second left on the clock, fans instantly turned their attention to the referee.

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The lightweight fight kicked off the main program at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, just hours before Conor McGregor’s long-awaited return against Max Holloway.

The matchup had all the ingredients for chaos. ‘T.Wrecks’ came in as an explosive finisher known for ending fights quickly, while the veteran has built his career on surviving some very dangerous moments before dragging opponents into deeper water. And well, that’s exactly how things turned out this time as well.

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Green began quite aggressively from the get-go, even threatening with an early choke, before being caught in several big strikes that left blood flowing down his face. Terrance McKinney then took control, securing a takedown, advancing to dominant positions, and nearly finishing the bout altogether with some very serious punches from the back.

Imago February 28, 2026, Mexico D.F, Cdmx, Mexico: DANIEL ZELLHUBER and KING GREEN fight in a 3-round Lightweight bout at UFC Fight Night Mexico at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City. Mexico D.F Mexico – ZUMAs346 20260228_zsp_s346_226 Copyright: xAlejandroxSalazarx

However, King Green somehow managed to escape. In fact, he did more than just survive out there. Back on his feet, the veteran swiftly turned the tide. He landed a brutal body kick before punishing Terrance McKinney with a crushing liver blow that folded “T-Wrecks.”

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As McKinney covered up against the fence, King Green unleashed a barrage of punches, all ready to seal the deal. And well, with only one second remaining in the first round, the referee finally stepped in to call the fight off, giving fight fans a moment similar to when Justin Gaethje got dropped by tonight’s headliner, Max Holloway, back at UFC 300.

Officially, King Green received a first-round TKO at 4:59. However, many fans felt that the stoppage was actually uncalled for. Just days after Herb Dean made some bad press due to his officiating in recent events that had fighters and analysts speaking out for some serious action against him, it seems like the UFC found itself a new officiating controversy.

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Fight fans go off on referee’s last-second stoppage at UFC 329

The ending immediately had fans up in arms, with many believing the referee should have let the final second tick away before stepping in.

“Pathetic stoppage; he covered up knowing there were seconds left,” one fan wrote. Another blasted the official, saying, “Horrendous call from the referee. So bad.”

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“Terrible call! 1 or 2 seconds left, what a joke,” another viewer added.

Others felt McKinney had earned the chance to survive until Round 2.

“That fight should’ve gone to round 2 for sure. McKenny got robbed,” one fan posted.

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Another echoed that sentiment: “Terrible call – 1 second left and he’s defending himself and still conscious; he was just covering up to protect and let the round finish.” One frustrated viewer kept it short: “Worst call from the ref ever.”

Not everyone blamed the referee, though. Several fans believed Terrance McKinney’s reaction after the body shot left the official with little choice.

“But what hurt McKinney? Guy dropped when he gets grazed, and the ref calls it at literally the last second. Wild,” one fan wrote. Another was far more critical of Terrance McKinney himself: “He just quit cause he was tired! been the story of his whole career.”

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Others felt it was a recurring pattern. “He always does that, quits after dont get the KO,” another fan commented. One final reaction even questioned whether the finishing shot landed cleanly, writing, “Dude went down from a phantom punch.”

Whether the stoppage ends up being remembered as the right call or a costly error made by the referee, it undoubtedly overshadowed an entertaining opener for UFC 329. For King Green, however, the result was all that mattered, as the 39-year-old proved his ability to bounce back victorious straight from the jaws of defeat.