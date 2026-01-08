brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/UFC

Patriots and Celtics Fan Dana White Explains Why UFC Outshines All American Sports

ByIshan Yadav

Jan 8, 2026 | 2:22 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/UFC

Patriots and Celtics Fan Dana White Explains Why UFC Outshines All American Sports

ByIshan Yadav

Jan 8, 2026 | 2:22 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image
feature-image

“NFL games, college football, basketball, all this stuff, there’s nothing like going to a UFC event…” said Dana White once. Unsurprisingly, his bold claim has sparked criticism, especially since NFL events like the Super Bowl regularly rank among the most-watched broadcasts in US television history.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Still, Dana White considers UFC the best, but he does not hold grudges against other American sports leagues. Over the past three decades, he has led the promotion and navigated every storm and challenge. UFC belongs to him, and White has done whatever it takes to make it the world’s top promotion. When he praises his team, he calls them “second to none” for delivering high-quality events that can compete with any other sport. Now, CBS has pressed White on his unusual comparison when he joined them for an interview ahead of UFC 324 on Paramount+.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dana White on why UFC remains at the top in the sports world

When CBS morning show hosts Gabe King and ex-NFL star Nate Burleson asked how UFC could compete with the excitement of “thrilling touchdowns” in the final moments of an NFL game, Dana White responded, “The best fighters in the world, and you know, there are so many different ways to win and so many different ways to lose.”

White highlighted the Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen fight at UFC 117 in 2010, widely regarded as one of the greatest MMA fights of all time.

Top Stories

Sean Strickland Says UFC “Pimps” Pressured Him Into Dricus Du Plessis Rematch Despite Serious Injury

Ilia Topuria Gives Update on Daughter After Latest Court Hearing With Giorgina Uzcategui Badell

Kamaru Usman Under Fire for Posting Anthony Joshua’s Private Hospital FaceTime

Venezuelan UFC Champ Doubles Down on Donald Trump Stance After U.S Captures Nicolas Maduro

Michael Morales Regains His “Boogeyman” Status After Tapology Forced to Reverse Controversial Decision

Sonnen dominated Silva for all five rounds and seemed on track for a decision victory. But then, in the fifth round, Silva mounted a dramatic comeback and secured the win by submission with 1:50 remaining.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And there’s just so many different ways to win and lose. It is exciting. And I was just saying to her back there, there’s nothing better than the NFL on Sundays. NFL on TV is incredible. I don’t love the NFL live right now. I’m a big Celtics fan. Basketball on television is brutal. Basketball live is unbelievable,” Dana White added.

article-image

Imago

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“The thing about the UFC experience—it’s great on TV. Whether you’re at home with your family and friends, or watching it in a bar, it is even better live. You have it all three ways.”

ADVERTISEMENT

(More to Come)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved