Patriots and Celtics Fan Dana White Explains Why UFC Outshines All American Sports

“NFL games, college football, basketball, all this stuff, there’s nothing like going to a UFC event…” said Dana White once. Unsurprisingly, his bold claim has sparked criticism, especially since NFL events like the Super Bowl regularly rank among the most-watched broadcasts in US television history.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Still, Dana White considers UFC the best, but he does not hold grudges against other American sports leagues. Over the past three decades, he has led the promotion and navigated every storm and challenge. UFC belongs to him, and White has done whatever it takes to make it the world’s top promotion. When he praises his team, he calls them “second to none” for delivering high-quality events that can compete with any other sport. Now, CBS has pressed White on his unusual comparison when he joined them for an interview ahead of UFC 324 on Paramount+.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dana White on why UFC remains at the top in the sports world

When CBS morning show hosts Gabe King and ex-NFL star Nate Burleson asked how UFC could compete with the excitement of “thrilling touchdowns” in the final moments of an NFL game, Dana White responded, “The best fighters in the world, and you know, there are so many different ways to win and so many different ways to lose.”

White highlighted the Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen fight at UFC 117 in 2010, widely regarded as one of the greatest MMA fights of all time.

Sonnen dominated Silva for all five rounds and seemed on track for a decision victory. But then, in the fifth round, Silva mounted a dramatic comeback and secured the win by submission with 1:50 remaining.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And there’s just so many different ways to win and lose. It is exciting. And I was just saying to her back there, there’s nothing better than the NFL on Sundays. NFL on TV is incredible. I don’t love the NFL live right now. I’m a big Celtics fan. Basketball on television is brutal. Basketball live is unbelievable,” Dana White added.

Imago MMA: UFC 148-Silva vs Sonnen II Jul. 7, 2012 Las Vegas, NV, USA UFC fighter Chael Sonnen in the ring prior to his fight against Anderson Silva not pictured during a middleweight bout in UFC 148 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Las Vegas Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilas-USAxTODAYxSportsx 6368330

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“The thing about the UFC experience—it’s great on TV. Whether you’re at home with your family and friends, or watching it in a bar, it is even better live. You have it all three ways.”

ADVERTISEMENT

(More to Come)