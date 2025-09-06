Paul Craig Ends 5 Years Commitment With Dana White as Joe Rogan Issues Health Warning After UFC Paris Retirement

The UFC Paris card kept fans riveted from start to finish, delivering a relentless mix of knockouts and drama that carried seamlessly from the prelims onto the main card. Indeed, it’s fair to say UFC Paris 2025 has earned its place as one of the best ‘fight cards of the year.‘ From the very first bout to the main event, every clash had fans on the edge of their seats, while the French crowd roared its approval, further amplifying the electric atmosphere as fighters endured knockdowns, secured wins, and faced heartbreaks.

However, for some, the night didn’t go as planned. Paul Craig—beloved by fans and dubbed by UFC commentator Joe Rogan on his JRE episode, “…that’s my favorite guy to these fights …he is fun to watch”—came up short in his light heavyweight bout against Lithuanian-British Modestas Bakauskas. In fact, Bakauskas wasted no time, delivering a lethal elbow knockout to stop the 21-fight UFC veteran in his tracks.

Following the bout, Paul Craig removed his gloves inside the Octagon, signaling, “This is the end road” for him. The moment hit even harder given that just two months ago he had signed a five-fight deal with the Dana White & UFC—what was supposed to be the next chapter of his career instead came to a sudden, gut-wrenching end at Paris’ Accor Arena. However, for Joe Rogan, Paul Craig’s decision made sense. Seeing the move as a wise choice given ‘Bearjew’s age and the toll from past knockouts, Rogan commented, “Good for him…. That’s enough that guy has been KOd…”

Craig first introduced his submission-focused style to the UFC in 2016, and over nearly eight years, his career has been a rollercoaster of triumphs and setbacks. Over that span, he competed in 21 UFC fights, claiming nine wins, suffering 11 losses, and recording one no contest, with five of those defeats coming via knockout. However, Craig’s memorable victories over high-profile opponents ensured that the sport will not forget his contributions.

Inside Paul Craig’s rise and rollercoaster journey in the Octagon

At first glance, Paul Craig’s career might seem ordinary. However, scratch the surface, and a trail of shocking upsets emerges—moments where he has turned top contenders into cautionary tales. Over the years, ‘Bearjew’ has stamped his name in the UFC by defeating Jamahal Hill, Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, and Magomed Ankalaev. The story begins in 2018. Ankalaev, the rising Russian star, was making waves in the division.

Then, with just one second left in the third round, Paul Craig locked in a triangle choke, handing Ankalaev his only loss via last-second submission. The crowd erupted. This improbable comeback cemented Craig’s reputation as a fighter who thrives when the stakes soar. Later, the pattern repeated. At UFC 282, ‘Bearjew’ caught Jamahal Hill in a first-round triangle armbar, dismantling the top prospect before he even knew what hit him.

Similarly, against former champ Mauricio Rua, Craig struck early again, submitting the veteran decisively. Ultimately, the Submission master doesn’t control fights—he creates explosive moments that change everything. His unpredictability and knack for snatching victory from the jaws of defeat make him one of the UFC’s most uniquely threatening light heavyweight specialists.

Now, the Scottish fighter has officially retired, closing one chapter while opening another. What’s next for Paul Craig? Could coaching be the perfect avenue for his wealth of experience—or might he take an entirely different path? Share your thoughts and predictions below.