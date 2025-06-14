Paul Craig Turns Into a Laughing Stock After “Embarrassing” T-Shirt Moment at UFC Atlanta Weigh-Ins

Putting on face paint and ripping T-shirts is one way of farming aura points in the UFC. But sometimes, such acts can take a 180-degree turn and drop your aura points. And that’s exactly what happened with Paul Craig during the UFC Atlanta weigh-ins. ‘Bearjew’ did his usual to intimidate his opponent, Rodolfo Bellato, but his stint failed and turned him into a laughing stock.

If you have been following the light heavyweight contender for a while now, you know that the Scottish fighter loves to rip apart his T-shirt while walking on stage for the weigh-ins, and throws his torn shirt before stepping onto the scale. But at the official weigh-ins for UFC Atlanta, the 37-year-old seemingly forgot to mark a cut on his clothing. This led to multiple failed attempts at ripping his T-shirt off. Needless to say, the stage burst into laughter as Craig continued to embarrass himself.

Soon, Full Send MMA shared the visuals on Instagram. The caption to the debacle read, “No way did Paul Craig just get 30-27’d by his T-Shirt 😩🎽.” The former UFC contender, Muhammad Mokaev, wasn’t going to let this opportunity slip by. He took to the comments section and wrote, “[Venum] power 😁💪.” Nevertheless, ‘Bearjew’ didn’t let his failed attempt at tearing the T-shirt affect his facial expressions. He stood stoic and stared down Bellato during the face-off.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FULL SEND MMA (@fullsend_mma) Expand Post

AD

Craig was already pretty frustrated, given that his bout at UFC Vegas 106 was cancelled at the last moment. Apparently, Bellato claimed that he got herpes. But this time, his frustration seemed to stem from his own mistake. It didn’t take long for the fighting community to take to the comments section and reveal their thoughts. Let’s see what they had to say, shall we?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans on a laughing spree as Paul Craig’s UFC Atlanta weigh-in debacle goes viral

Most fans pointed out that the goof-up at the weigh-ins must have been pretty embarrassing for the light heavyweight contender. One fan commented, “How embarrassing lol yea time to go.” Another fan dissed Craig and wrote, “Paul Craig couldn’t fight his way out of a t shirt.😂 because it didn’t have arms to snap.” One fan decided to judge the debacle use aura points. The comment read, “Facepaint +5000 aura, failing to rip shirt -20000 aura.”

Some fans reflected back at the time when Hulk Hogan sent the audience cheering through his shirt-ripping acts. But even he used to snip a little bit of his shirts to ensure a smooth performance on stage. One fan weighed in on this and wrote, “Even Hulk Hogan would cut a slit in the top of his shirt so that he could rip it ahead of time.” Another fan added, “I definitely would have pre cut it to avoid this from happening just in case 😂.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, many fans commended the quality of the shirt: “That’s a good quality shirt. 👍” Some hilariously pointed out that Craig’s failure to rip his shirt was simply an advertisement for the quality of Venum apparel. One fan commented, “Great ad for the quality of that UFC shirt😂.” Another fan added, “He just proved that those are great quality.”

But what do you think of the UFC Atlanta weigh-in debacle? Do you think tearing a T-shirt is a good intimidation tactic before a fight? Let us know what you think in the comments down below.