Paulo Costa at Odds With Fans as Conor McGregor Fails to Convince About His UFC Return

Conor McGregor‘s back at it again with another series of posts on social media showing off his training with a bold message. But are the fans buying it?

Recently on Instagram, the former two-division UFC champion dropped a bunch of clips showing off his iconic footwork, fast hands, and a fresh Mohawk haircut. Backed by tracks like Changes by Black Sabbath and The Chain by Fleetwood Mac, the Irishman looked to be back in his element. Or was he?

With captions like “Throwing bowling balls” and “Sea swimmer 5k 🏊♂️ Get flash with the Mac!”, Conor McGregor gave off the vibe of a man preparing for battle.

But the real headline came with a simple message, “I gave my first blood test, that is what the plaster is on my shoulder. I am ECSTATIC! I’m in SHAPE!” For a fanbase starved of a comeback, it was meant to be reassurance. The hashtags said it all: “#illtakeyourheadoffforreal #fullgrown #TheBig20.”

But here’s the problem: at the time of writing, there’s still no official record of McGregor re-entering the UFC’s anti-doping pool in 2025. So what gives? The last time fans saw McGregor in real fight prep was in 2024, when he was reportedly tested 11 times ahead of his canceled clash with Michael Chandler. Now, in 2025, the UFC’s anti-doping database hasn’t logged a single test for him. That’s a major red flag.

Still, ‘The Notorious’ insists he’s back. Speaking to The Schmo at a recent BKFC Press conference, the Irish MMA icon stated, “They’re testing me. I’m in the pool. I thought that’s what the pools were for, jumping in and out, but I’m back in the pool.”

Meanwhile, UFC boss Dana White dropped his own teaser recently on social media. A box of cigars from McGregor, followed by a message: Could that meeting finalize his UFC return? Possibly. But fans are growing weary of these teases.

Adding fuel to the fire, Paulo Costa also chimed in on McGregor’s posts. “Nice combos,” followed by a clapping emoji, the Brazilian middleweight wrote in a nod that seemed sincere. But not all fans shared Costa’s optimism. For some, it was another display of smoke and mirrors, a highlight reel without the grind behind it, as we take a look at what the netizens had to say!

Conor McGregor teases a return to fighting yet again, but the fans remain unconvinced

One fan wrote, “Man’s living his life as if nothing happened.” The frustration is clear. From a broken leg in 2021 to endless comeback hints and a stream of controversies, fans have waited long enough. The casual training clips only deepen the belief that Conor McGregor is no longer serious about returning. What do you think?

Another said, “Nice to see Chuck Liddell doing so well.” With his new mohawk and aging look, McGregor drew unflattering comparisons to The Iceman. It’s tongue-in-cheek humor, but it carries a sting. Many believe he’s more celebrity now than savage.

One fan urged, “You look slow, tight, & heavy brother. Get back to what made you a champion. You can still do it.” Not all comments were mockery. Some came from a place of genuine hope. But the criticism was pointed, his movements visibly lacked the speed and sharpness fans remember from his two-division reign.

Another pleaded, “Bro just fight again.” It’s a cry echoed by many. Forget the posts, the hashtags, the meetings. Fans want the walkout music, the gloves, and the roar of the crowd. They want Conor McGregor, the fighter, not the showman.

And finally, one fan concluded, “Won’t fight UFC ever again. I wish you would.” This one cuts deep. It’s resignation dressed as disappointment. After years of false starts, even the most loyal supporters are beginning to lose faith.

At this point, Conor McGregor’s comeback feels like a riddle with no answer. And while Paulo Costa may be clapping from the sidelines, the crowd isn’t so convinced. The love for McGregor is still there, but it’s worn thin. Do you think ‘The Notorious’ is finally on the comeback trail, or is this just another way for him to keep the MMA sphere on its toes? Let us know in the comments below!