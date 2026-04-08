Paulo Costa Considering Major Career Move as He Eyes Jiri Prochazka Ahead of UFC 327

Paulo Costa might be on the verge of a major shift in his career—and this time, it’s not just about one division. After nearly a year away from the Octagon, the Brazilian is set to make his return at UFC 327, where he will face Azamat Murzakanov in his light heavyweight debut.

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The move up to 205 lbs follows a stop-start career at middleweight, where ‘The Eraser’ struggled to stay active despite being one of the division’s biggest names. However, rather than treating this as a one-time experiment, the 34-year-old is already thinking big.

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Speaking recently with UFC on Paramount, Paulo Costa revealed that he’s open to floating between middleweight and light heavyweight moving forward.

“Probably, yes,” he replied. “So, I’m here to bring the good fight for the fans. I think fans don’t care too much about which weight class is that. They just want to see fireworks.”

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For him, it’s less about the number on the scale and more about what fans want to see. Paulo Costa made it clear that entertainment remains his first priority. And, given his aggressive style and reputation for chaos, he believes he can bring it no matter where he fights.

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That approach allows for some intriguing matchups. And one name in particular has already piqued his interest. Looking ahead, ‘The Eraser’ spoke highly of Jiri Prochazka, calling him one of the top draws in the light heavyweight division right now.

“I think Jiri right now is the biggest name in the light heavyweight,” he continued. “He’s bringing a lot of attention for this division. And me too. I’m one of these guys, you know. Because people don’t be just, let me say, panic about me; like, they will love or hate me, you understand? So we need more people like this on every division.”

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He predicted that a battle between the two would garner a lot of attention, given their shared ability to generate excitement—irrespective of whether fans love or hate them. For now, though, the focus remains on UFC 327.

A strong performance in his 205-pound debut has the potential to entirely change Paulo Costa’s career trajectory. And, if things go his way, the thought of floating between divisions—and possibly colliding with names like Jiri Prochazka—could quickly become a reality. But do you know that ‘Denisa’ isn’t the only fighter in his sights?

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Paulo Costa eyes a showdown with Khamzat Chimaev

While the idea of facing Jiri Prochazka brings excitement, Paulo Costa’s goals don’t end at light heavyweight. If anything, his willingness to move between divisions widens the possibilities—and Khamzat Chimaev is right at the heart of it.

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‘The Eraser’ isn’t just looking for big bouts; he wants the biggest ones possible, and the reigning middleweight champion fits the bill perfectly.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, the Brazilian made it clear that weight will not be an issue.

He believes that a battle with Khamzat Chimaev can happen anywhere, whether at 185 or 205 pounds. In fact, his plan is already mapped out: defeat Azamat Murzakanov at UFC 327, and then position himself for a title opportunity.

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“[Khamzat] is the champion right now,” Costa said. “I think after a good victory against Azamat on April 11, I get back at middleweight to be in line to fight him. Or I can wait for him at 205. I can fight him in both divisions.”

If it doesn’t happen right away, he’s willing to wait or fight ‘Borz’ at light heavyweight instead. The timing is what makes things interesting. With Khamzat Chimaev’s middleweight future still uncertain despite a title fight set against Sean Strickland at UFC 328, Paulo Costa sees an opportunity.

For ‘The Eraser,’ it’s not just about titles; it’s about staying in the biggest bouts possible and keeping himself right in the middle of the conversation.