Paulo Costa’s Ethnicity, Parents & All About His Humble Background

A 2–3 run in his last five fights hasn’t erased what Paulo Costa has built so far, but it does change the conversation about the fan favorite UFC star. Once an undefeated juggernaut who fought Israel Adesanya for the middleweight belt, he is now moving up to light heavyweight.

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Now, Costa heads into UFC 327 against Azamat Murzakanov with something to prove. His decision win over Roman Kopylov in 2025 stopped the slide, but consistency is still the question. And when a fighter hits that phase, when results start fluctuating, people tend to look back—not just at fights, but at roots. Where did the aggression come from? What shaped the mindset that got him here in the first place? Let’s dive in.

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What is Paulo Costa’s ethnicity and nationality?

Paulo Costa is Brazilian by nationality and was born in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, on 21 April 1991. That region is one of Brazil’s most diverse, with a population made up of European-descended, Afro-Brazilian, and mixed-race (Pardo) communities. Costa hasn’t publicly defined his exact ethnicity, but like many Brazilians, his background likely reflects that blend.

Costa grew up in Contagem, a working-class area where structure didn’t come easy. His father, Carlos Roberto, worked odd jobs to support the family, while his mother, Maria Augusta, held things together at home. As a kid, he played football like most Brazilian children. But there was another side, his constant street fights. Enough of them that he needed an outlet. That’s where Muay Thai came in, at just nine years old.

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At 17, Costa lost his father to throat cancer. That moment changed direction completely. He even took on jobs to help his family, working in real estate and even teaching IT skills like Microsoft Word and Excel. His older brother, Carlos Costa, who had already been training in jiu-jitsu, helped guide him back to the world of combat sports. From there, Paulo Costa rebuilt his path, transitioning fully into MMA, making his debut in his native country in 2012.

Five years later, and a record of 8-0 led him to be picked for The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil 3, and in 2017, ‘The Eraser’ made his way to the UFC, which brings us to belief. Because while his background explains his drive, his faith gives more context to how he sees it.

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Is Paulo Costa Christian?

Unlike many fighters who keep this side of their life private, Paulo Costa has been more direct about his beliefs. He’s a Christian and as he shared in his UFC.com Q&A, when asked about his heroes, “Jesus Christ”

In fact, his connection to Christianity runs deeper than casual affiliation. His parents were reportedly heavily involved in church life, and faith was part of his upbringing.

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Now, as UFC 327 approaches, Paulo Costa steps into a different kind of fight. Not just a new opponent, but a new division and a chance to stabilize his position in the UFC.