Paulo Costa Gets Emotional as Ariel Helwani Brings Up Late Uncle Ahead of UFC 318

Paulo Costa rarely lets down his guard. Known for his brash confidence, cheeky quips, and persistent energy, ‘Borrachinha’ is almost always the loudest man in the room. But ahead of UFC 318, fans saw a rare glimpse of vulnerability. Sitting down with Ariel Helwani, the Brazilian revealed a personal tragedy that has been weighing heavily on him.

The loss of his uncle, Regi Costa, was more devastating than most people thought. In a heartfelt tribute online, Costa wrote, “Rest in peace, dear uncle Regi Costa 1953–2025 💙🤍🩵 he was pure Aura. I learned many lessons from him; he taught me how to treat women, he never ran away from a fight, and he knew how to appreciate wine like no one else.”

The blend of seriousness and fun says everything. Uncle Regi was more than just a relative; he was a compass, and losing him has left Costa truly devastated. ‘Borrachinha’ fought back tears when telling Ariel Helwani on the Ariel Helwani Show about the impact the loss had on him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I got emotional,” he admitted, while rubbing tears from his eyes. “Very important in… my life. Amusing, but his lessons will never be forget.” There was no pretense or mask. In the midst of camp, a fighter tries to reconcile with his grief. For a man who regularly stares down the sport’s most violent athletes, it was one of his most humane moments.

AD

Even then, ‘Borrachinha’ couldn’t help but infuse some humor, which Regi would have appreciated. On Instagram, he shared a meme about old movies, with a photo of his uncle and the caption: “Marvel and DC movies are for g— people. Old movies, for sure.” It was typical Paulo: raw, irreverent, but genuinely heartfelt underneath.

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 278- Costa vs Rockhold, Aug 20, 2022 Salt Lake City, Utah, USA Paulo Costa red gloves reacts after defeating Luke Rockhold blue gloves during UFC 278 at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports, 20.08.2022 22:00:00, 18905959, NPStrans, Luke Rockhold, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeffreyxSwingerx 18905959

The purpose of the message was not to go viral but to respect his uncle in the only way he knew how. With UFC 318 approaching and Roman Kopylov facing him, Paulo Costa will be thinking about more than just rankings. He enters the cage with both the weight of loss and the drive of legacy.

If Regi taught him anything, it’s that he should never give up. And that, more than anything else, could be his most powerful weapon in Louisiana. In fact, he wishes to return to his old aggressive style for this big fight.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Paulo Costa to go back to his own self for UFC 318

For Paulo Costa, the emotional toll of the past weeks has done more than sting; it has ignited a fire. Sitting across from Ariel Helwani, the Brazilian did not simply dwell on grief; he also discussed clarity. Costa seemed to have discovered a version of himself that had been lost in action, somewhere between the heartache and the lengthy line of setbacks.

The brash, steamrolling force once feared across the division? That guy might be coming back. “I needed to see new things and be connected with my old style,” Costa said. “That style to chase [opponents], to be more aggressive, to bring back Paulo of the old days… very aggressive.” And he’s not just saying it to get people excited for the fight.

There’s a personal weight to it now, something more than rankings and media day soundbites. Paulo Costa is not fighting for attention; he is fighting for identity. “This fight is going to be short,” he added. “Not 15 minutes, no way. Maybe two rounds, maybe in the first round.” That conviction might be dangerous, particularly against a skilled counterpuncher like Roman Kopylov.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, ‘Borrachinha’ understands the stakes. “This is a very important [fight] for me,” he admitted. “He’s a striker and a southpaw. I know how to fight southpaws.” And with that, the old Costa is no longer a memory but rather a promise. Grief may have softened the guy, but it might also sharpen the fighter.