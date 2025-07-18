Paulo Costa Makes Bizarre Request to $500M Worth Dana White Ahead of UFC 318 Showdown

Paulo Costa is in a tough spot in his UFC run, as he’s won only one fight since 2020, being a former title challenger to a contender who slipped out of the top 10. But ahead of his fight, Costa touched upon another important issue as he shared a message for Dana White. It appears that the Brazilian star has squashed his beef with the CEO ahead of his UFC 318 showdown against Roman Kopylov.

Back in 2022, Paul Costa spoke about his contract situation with the UFC, claiming that it wasn’t to his liking. He believes that Dana White and Co. undervalued him, but now, he’s changed his tune on it. During an interview with social media influencer Nina Marie-Daniele, ‘Borrachinha’ apologized to the 55-year-old and shared some praise as well. “I love Dana White! Dana White is the best in the business, and you know, he always treated me very well. I even feel bad that I had beef with him. In the past, I said bad things. Sorry, Dana,” Costa said.

But things got a little bit weird thereafter, when Paulo Costa claimed that he wasn’t happy about Dana White not ‘oiling up’. For the unversed, ‘Oil up’ is a meme, which is an exaggerated online joke, referring to Dana White and his jacked, shiny, and oiled-up physique. It began around 2022 or 2023, and many fans would flood White’s socials with a request to ‘oil up’, which is what Costa also wants. And guess what? He even offered to help the UFC CEO out.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“He didn’t oil up. I’m just sad about that. He should. I can’t wait to see him on his underwear oil up. [It] would be nice,” Paulo Costa told Nina Marie-Daniele. “But he’s busy right now, right? Promoting boxing, all this new stuff. But Dana, you should oil up, man. I can do it if you want, if you want a partner.”



AD

via Imago MMA: UFC 303 – Garry vs Page Jun 29, 2024 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA UFC CEO and president Dana White during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20240629_jhp_su5_0104

Well, the $500 million worth UFC CEO may not need to go through with this request, but he doesn’t mind this joke. Guess what? Dana White once got pranked by a social media influencer, and he treated them with laughter and warmth.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dana White gets pranked with ‘Oil Dana Up’ T-shirt

Earlier this year, a social media influencer by the name of Osman Razzaq, who has over a million followers on Instagram, decided to do a harmless prank on Dana White. While the UFC CEO was attending a public event in February, he was approached by Razzaq and a couple of his friends, who wore T-shirts that said, “Oil Dana Up.” The 55-year-old seemed to live it, as the influencer shared the moment on social media, calling it a “legendary moment.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This wasn’t Osman Razzaq’s typical content, where he’s seen handing out money to random people. So yes, it speaks to how popular not only the UFC, but Dana White as well among the influencers, as he’s friends with a bunch of them. What started a few years ago has stuck with Dana White, and it’s probably going to stay that way, with fighters like Paulo Costa seemingly having fun with it as well.

Well, it might have been a masterstroke from Paulo Costa to get on Dana White’s good books. He’s lost four of his last five fights, and it may not take too much time for the CEO to consider releasing ‘The Eraser’ if he’s unable to get back into the winning column. As we all know, the UFC isn’t afraid to let fighters go. Let us know what you think in the comments down below.