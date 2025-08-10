Paulo Costa Plans to Have Nina Drama and Girlfriend Tamara in Corner After Steve Erceg’s Fiancée’s Role at UFC Vegas 109

Steve Erceg’s win at UFC Vegas 109 wasn’t just about breaking a three-fight losing streak. It also sparked a conversation about who gets to stand in the corner when the Octagon door closes, and with that, Paulo Costa may have found his corner team for his next fight, too! So, what happened?

Erceg fought through fire to earn a decision over Ode Osbourne in the co-main event. The night began rough; a knockdown from Osbourne’s right hand had him wobbling early. But Erceg turned to his grappling, slowed the pace, and clawed his way back. By the final horn, the judges had it 29-28 across the board. The relief was written all over his face. Yet while fans debated his comeback, another detail stole attention: Erceg’s fiancée was in his corner.

And so, Paulo Costa took notice of Erceg’s corner setup at UFC Vegas 109 and decided to chime in online. “Mike platinum Perry and Erceg bringing theirs respective wife’s to be a corner,” Costa posted on X. It was classic Costa, part observation, part setup for his next quip. The exchange didn’t take long to spiral into playful banter involving UFC’s own viral personality, Nina-Marie Daniele.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Yet, it wasn’t the first time the MMA sphere had seen such a move. Back in 2020, ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry famously had only his girlfriend, Latory Gonzalez, as his corner person when he beat Mickey Gall.

AD

Perry’s gamble was widely criticized before the fight, but he walked away with a unanimous decision win and even admitted later, “In the corner, when she was in there rubbing the ice on me, she kept asking me, ‘Hey, where do you want, what else do you want, what can I do?’ She was trying to do more for me and it was really cool just sitting in there quiet and just thinking about how the next round was gonna go.”

That unconventional approach clearly left an impression on Paulo Costa! And while few fighters have followed that route, the UFC Vegas 109 buzz suggests fans still find the idea fascinating, whether they’re laughing with it or rolling their eyes. Here’s a look at what the netizens had to say!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Paulo Costa leaves the fans in a frenzy as he receives an interesting suggestion from Nina-Marie Daniele for his corner

Nina-Marie Daniele, fresh off her own spotlight moment at UFC Vegas 109 for parodying Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle jeans ad, jumped into the conversation. “Put Tamara in your corner next!” she told Costa on X, referring to his longtime girlfriend Tamara Alves. Costa’s response? “I would have only female corners one day. Can u come with Tamara?” Would it be effective, or would it be pure entertainment? Knowing ‘The Eraser’, he’d probably aim for both!

One fan wrote, “Get into cage after main event and challenge them both Paulo.” This wasn’t just about corner personnel anymore. Fans imagined Costa storming the cage to issue a double challenge — part fight callout, part spectacle. It’s the kind of moment UFC live crowds feed off, and Costa’s unpredictable nature makes it believable.

Another warned, “Stop wife watching Paulo.” Some followers took a more tongue-in-cheek jab, suggesting Costa’s interest in Erceg’s corner setup might be less tactical and more observational. Given Costa’s history of playful trash talk, the comment fit right into the banter-heavy discourse!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A fan pitched, “Steve should go full Platinum and bring ONLY his wife next time. Save big money.” Here, Mike Perry’s influence loomed large. The suggestion was less about entertainment and more about practicality, a reminder that an unconventional move can also cut costs in a sport where fighter pay is often debated.

So, whether Paulo Costa follows through with his “all-female corner” idea or simply leaves it as another social media gem, one thing is certain: the blend of fight strategy, personality, and playful chaos is exactly why his fan base stays hooked!