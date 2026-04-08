Paulo Costa Reveals His Worst Financial Decision Ahead of UFC 327

Paulo Costa might be known for his explosive performances inside the Octagon, but outside of it, even ‘The Eraser’ admits to making some costly mistakes. Interestingly, his name made news late last year in a completely other world, when another Paulo Costa—the youngest Goldman Sachs managing director—earned recognition for financial success. But when it comes to the UFC star, he was quick to admit that financial decisions haven’t always gone his way.

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Speaking ahead of UFC 327, Paulo Costa opened up about the worst financial move of his life—and it wasn’t anything complicated like NFTs or cryptocurrency. It was surprisingly simple.

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“I bought an old BMW in Las Vegas,” Costa told UFC on Paramount. “I think it was the worst thing because there’s a lot of damage and the maintenance is so high.

“We spent a lot of money on that thing. I can’t, I can’t wait to sell out that.”

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It’s a rare moment of honesty from a fighter known for his confidence and larger-than-life energy. But while ‘The Eraser’ can laugh off a bad purchase, he knows that things inside the Octagon carry far bigger consequences.

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And this is where the timing of this revelation becomes crucial. The Brazilian’s last fight was about a year ago, when he defeated Roman Kopylov at UFC 318. Since then, inactivity and withdrawals have raised concerns about his consistency.

An anticipated return at UFC 326 fell through, continuing a frustrating pattern that has affected his momentum. Now he’s looking for a fresh start. Paulo Costa will make his UFC 327 return against the undefeated Azamat Murzakanov in his light heavyweight debut.

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The move to 205 pounds might prove to be a watershed moment—not only physically, but also professionally. Because while selling a problematic BMW might fix one mistake, ‘The Eraser’ knows that fixing his career trajectory will necessitate something far more significant: showing up, delivering, and reminding everyone why he was once one of the division’s most feared names.

In fact, even his future move screams out loud that Paulo Costa is only looking for big things ahead.

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Paulo Costa is eyeing both Jiri Prochazka and Khamzat Chimaev

Paulo Costa’s determination to restart his career goes beyond simply showing up; it also includes who he wants to face next. Moving up to light heavyweight isn’t just a one-time experiment for him; it’s a step toward bigger fights. And if his recent words are any indication, he’s already looking beyond UFC 327 for names that will draw attention.

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One of these names is Jiri Prochazka. ‘The Eraser’ sees him as one of the biggest fighters at 205, someone who brings chaos much like him. So, he predicts that a battle between the two would surely get a lot of fan attention.

“I think Jiri right now is the biggest name in the light heavyweight,” he said in the same interview. “He’s bringing a lot of attention for this division. And me too. I’m one of these guys, you know.

“Because people don’t be just, let me say, panic about me; like, they will love or hate me, you understand? So we need more people like this on every division.”

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But his ambitions don’t stop there. Khamzat Chimaev stays in his sights as well, regardless of weight class. Paulo Costa clarified that he is willing to move back down or stay at 205 pounds if that’s what it takes to make the fight happen.

The strategy is simple: win at UFC 327, then position himself for the biggest fight possible. For ‘The Eraser,’ it’s not just about rebuilding; it’s about jumping straight back into the spotlight.