Paulo Costa Texts Dana White After $200K “Injustice” at UFC 327

It wasn’t the result that frustrated Paulo Costa at UFC 327. It was everything that came after. The Brazilian made his light heavyweight debut on the card and knocked out an unbeaten Azamat Murzakanov with a vicious head kick. On most nights, that’s a guaranteed bonus. This time, it wasn’t even close.

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Instead, the spotlight and the money went elsewhere. Josh Hokit walked away with both Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night, banking $200K after a record-breaking war with Curtis Blaydes that saw 354 significant strikes landed, the most ever in a UFC heavyweight fight. That kind of output is rare for that division.

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But Costa sees it differently. From his perspective, he did exactly what fighters are told to do and was still snubbed, and in a recent conversation with Ariel Helwani, ‘The Eraser’ didn’t hold back.

“But look, I was piss– off against them because of the bonus. I really think I deserve that bonus. I don’t think Hok deserves two bonus of performance as well,” the Brazilian said. “When I felt injustice or unfair, man, these trigger inside me the worst feelings, the baddest feelings on my mind, on my heart. I become crazy, I want to, you know… I want smash.”

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“And I was like that. So… I text Dana about that. I hope and I trust Dana and Hunter, they’re gonna take care of me. They’re gonna rethink about that. I think they did a mistake. I think that was a mistake. Not giving me the bonus.”

What makes this more interesting is that Costa isn’t arguing from a weak position. Stopping a 16-0 fighter in the way that he did, that’s the kind of result that usually pushes a fighter forward in the division, not sideways into a debate about bonuses. He even pointed to the feedback he received backstage.

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According to him, White acknowledged the performance in person, telling him, “You did amazing, incredible.” There’s also the optics. President Donald Trump was in attendance and reportedly praised Costa cageside, even joking about his looks and suggesting he could be a model. Costa brought that up, too. “Trump loves my fight… so why not give me the bonus?” It’s a fair question from his perspective.

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Paulo Costa also said that Dana White saw his message about the bonus, but hasn’t responded yet. Now, it remains to be seen if his campaign to get the bonus he thinks he deserved pays out, or if he’ll just have to swallow the bitter pill and move on. So, what about his future in the light heavyweight division?

Dustin Poirier offers up a “fun” matchup for Paulo Costa’s next fight

The frustration over bonuses is one side of the story, but competitively, Paulo Costa may have just reset his entire trajectory. Moving up a division often comes with questions, but his knockout win over Azamat Murzakanov answered a few immediately about where he belongs amongst the light heavyweights. That’s the kind of result that pushes you straight into serious conversations.

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And those conversations have already started. Speaking on a recent Paramount+ panel, Dustin Poirier floated a potential matchup that fits exactly where Costa is right now.

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“I don’t know if it makes sense, but if I was a matchmaker, I think Paulo and Khalil Rountree is a fun one!” the former lightweight star claimed.

Khalil Rountree Jr. hasn’t fought since his loss to Jiri Prochazka at UFC 320, and he’s known for explosive striking. Costa, meanwhile, has built his reputation on pressure and finishing ability. Put those two together, and you’re almost guaranteed a stand-up fight with real consequences in the division.

With Alex Pereira moving up and vacating the belt and a new champion crowned in Carlos Ulberg, the division is shifting. It needs fresh contenders, and Costa’s entry couldn’t have come at a better moment. So while the bonus situation remains unresolved, the opportunity in front of him is clear.

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The question now is simple. Does Costa stay focused on the money he missed, or does he push forward and take advantage of the position he’s just earned? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!