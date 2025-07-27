Paulo Costa’s Bold Callout Has Fans Questioning Reinier De Ridder Fight Outcome

Immediately after Reinier De Ridder’s razor-close decision win over Robert Whittaker in Abu Dhabi, Paulo Costa fired off in his trademark style in a post on social media that has sent a rumble through the MMA sphere! So, what did ‘The Eraser’ have to say?

In a post on Instagram, the Brazilian powerhouse shared a screenshot of his posts on X with the caption, “Only facts based off on my Twitter /X”. The image accompanying the post contained a jab at ‘The Dutch Knight’ along with, “With all due respect, I would knock out de Ridder 3 x wich round. All that said, congrats for your win today, despite bad fight.”

Costa, fresh off his own decision win over Roman Kopylov at UFC 318, seems to be finding his footing again. The Brazilian had been on a 2-fight skid, but his latest win, his first since 2022, might mark a turning point. Now, instead of settling for another tune-up, he’s aiming high, first calling out Khamzat Chimaev and now turning his attention to De Ridder.

Reinier De Ridder, on the other hand, earned his fourth straight UFC win by narrowly outpointing Whittaker. The fight, a five-round grind, had moments of brilliance but plenty of clinching and positional battles that left fans split. While the Dutch fighter showed toughness and strong grappling, his striking exchanges with Whittaker highlighted a gap that Costa seems confident he could exploit. But not all fans are convinced.

After all, Costa did fight Whittaker at UFC 298 and lost a unanimous decision. It was a good fight, no doubt, but it raises the question: how can ‘The Eraser’ claim he’d breeze through De Ridder when he struggled against the same man he just beat? Fans, of course, had plenty to say as we take a look at their reactions to his bold callout!

Fans hand Paulo Costa a reality check as he fires off on Reinier De Ridder after UFC Abu Dhabi

One fan wrote, “Didn’t dude lose to Bobby Knuckles? Lol” It’s the most obvious rebuttal, and maybe the hardest to ignore. Paulo Costa‘s loss to ‘The Reaper’ came just last year. Reinier De Ridder, meanwhile, just edged out the same opponent in a five-round war. Can he really claim superiority here? What do you think?

Another posted, “Paulo can you beat RDR and then Khamzat in same night?” Costa called out both men within weeks of each other. Ambitious? Definitely. Realistic? Maybe not, and as such, some fans are calling him out for chasing clout instead of focusing on one opponent at a time.

One fan added, “Ur acting like you had a better fight with Whittaker” It’s a sharp jab at Costa’s confidence. While De Ridder’s fight wasn’t flashy, it went five hard rounds with Whittaker and ended in victory. Costa, on the other hand, couldn’t get the job done or even pose a significant threat at any point in their three-round fight at UFC 298.

A De Ridder supporter commented, “De Ridder is climbing faster as u bro. I respect you a lot the fight was s–. Team Holland!” It’s true, ‘The Dutch Knight’ is 4-0 in the UFC and already holds wins over Kevin Holland, Bo Nickal, and now Whittaker. While Paulo Costa still draws attention, the Dutch fighter is building a résumé that might get him a title shot first!

Another fan said, “Paulo probably does beat de Ridder honestly.” Yet, not everyone doubts him. Costa’s striking power and takedown defense could pose serious problems for De Ridder, who struggled on the feet with Whittaker. If ‘The Eraser’ can stay standing, the fight may lean his way.

Finally, a fan wrote, “Paulo is the MMA social media GOAT.” Love him or hate him, Costa knows how to stay in the headlines. Between memes, bold callouts, and off-the-wall posts, the Brazilian definitely keeps fans entertained even outside the cage.

So, whether you believe Paulo Costa has the tools to dismantle Reinier De Ridder or see his latest callout as his trademark bravado, one thing is certain: he’s got everyone talking.

While De Ridder continues to quietly rack up wins and climb the middleweight ladder, Costa’s strategy leans heavily on shock value and swagger. And with the MMA world split on who truly has the upper hand, this callout has done exactly what it was meant to do: stir the pot.

Will Paulo Costa’s bold challenge lead to a fight that settles the debate, or is this just another chapter in his growing list of headline-grabbing moments? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!