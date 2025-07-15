Paulo Costa’s Girlfriend Drops 3-Word Amid UFC Pullout Scare Against Roman Kopylov Ahead of UFC 318

Paulo Costa is gearing up for what many are calling the toughest test of his UFC career—his UFC 318 co-main event showdown against Roman Kopylov, in New Orleans. But it’s not just the opponent that raises the stakes; Costa enters the Octagon with a long list of critics to silence. In recent years, the Brazilian has made more headlines for his social media antics than for his performances inside the cage.

Despite being with the UFC since 2017, Paulo Costa has fought only 10 times in over eight years. More concerning, he’s had eight fight cancellations, with reasons ranging from weight cut issues to illness—earning him the unfortunate reputation as the ‘poster boy’ for fight cancellations. Now, however, ‘Borrachinha’ has taken to social media to promise a return to form. Reigniting hope among fans, he declared that his old, aggressive self is back. At his side through it all is his longtime girlfriend, Tamara Alves.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tamara Alves backs Paulo Costa ahead of UFC 318 showdown

Just last month, Costa withdrew from his scheduled UFC 317 bout against Kopylov on June 28 due to a viral infection. UFC rebooked the fight for UFC 318 on July 19. Now, with his momentum and legacy on the line, ‘Borrachinha’ shows more focus than ever. Taking to Instagram ahead of the clash, he delivered a fiery message to both fans and critics alike, “The old Paulo is back! You asked for it! Are you ready?”

AD

Adding fuel to his resurgence, Paulo Costa’s girlfriend Tamara Alves threw in her support with a powerful comment: “The improved and aggressive version.” Costa and Alves have been together for years and share more than just a romantic bond—they’re also business partners. The couple co-founded MundoFit, a fitness accessories brand. While reports previously identified Alves as a civil engineer, her latest Instagram bio describes her as an MMA sports agent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulo Costa (@borrachinhamma) Expand Post

Known for their strong public chemistry, Paulo Costa and Tamara Alves frequently share their journey on social media. And this time, Alves isn’t just cheering from the sidelines—she’s set to be in Costa’s corner at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, already joining him and his team ahead of the UFC 318 clash against Roman Kopylov.

Interestingly, even with the Kopylov fight still looming, ‘Borrachinha’ has already set his sights on his next potential opponent: Khamzat Chimaev. Their simmering rivalry escalated last year after ‘Borz’ allegedly sent disrespectful direct messages to Tamara Alves.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Paulo Costa warns Khamzat Chimaev as Dricus Du Plessis title showdown looms at UFC 319

Just next month, UFC 320 will decide the future of the middleweight division, where Khamzat Chimaev takes on Dricus Du Plessis for the title. But Paulo Costa considers the outcome almost irrelevant. He has already set his sights on ‘Borz’—not driven by sporting ambition, but fueled by a deep-rooted personal grudge. Their rivalry dates back to last year, during the build-up to their ultimately canceled fight.

At the time, Khamzat Chimaev allegedly sent disrespectful messages to Paulo Costa’s longtime girlfriend, Tamara Alves. ‘Borrachinha’ didn’t take the insult lightly—he exposed the messages online and openly criticized Chimaev for crossing a line. Now, with Costa gearing up to face Roman Kopylov at UFC 318, he’s made it clear the tension with the Chechnya native hasn’t cooled. Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Costa made his intentions known:

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“This son of a b, I want to fight this guy,” Paulo Costa said on Monday’s edition of the show. “It’s hard to say [if Chimaev wins the middleweight title fight] because ‘DDP’ is tough. He knows how to defend the very early takedowns that Chimaev is supposed to try again. I don’t know, but doesn’t matter — win or lose, I want to fight that motherf–er [Chimaev]. It has to happen.”

Now, with UFC 320 just around the corner, the big question remains—if Paulo Costa ever does fight Khamzat Chimaev, would he really stand a chance? Especially considering the current gap in the rankings and momentum, the odds seem stacked against him. Drop your prediction below.