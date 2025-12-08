Payton Talbott Reveals Special Reason for Doing the “Max Holloway Point Down” at UFC 323

Essentials Inside The Story Payton Talbott's did not do the 'Max Holloway point down' for personal glory

Talbott recalls what it was like to go toe-to-toe with 'Triple C'

Revisiting Henry Cejudo's motivation to hang it up at UFC 323

Max Holloway’s iconic “point-to-ground” taunt against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 for the BMF belt continues to inspire. That signature gesture has influenced many up-and-comers who tried to replicate it but failed, except for Payton Talbott against Henry Cejudo at yesterday’s UFC 323.

Saturday night, rising bantamweight star Payton Talbott delivered a performance that recalled the historic UFC 300 BMF clash. The Nevada native channeled that intensity, using his size and reach to pressure UFC legend Henry Cejudo, who fought back with his trademark resilience but could not avoid a decision loss. Later, Talbott explained why he chose to mimic Max Holloway’s signature gesture.

What motivated Payton Talbott to mimic Max Holloway’s iconic move at UFC 323

In what was a “Passing the Torch” fight of sorts, the 5’10” Talbott and 5’4″ Cejudo went toe-to-toe, giving their all. Henry Cejudo, in his retirement bout, showed remarkable toughness and cardio despite taking heavy damage, including cuts and swelling under the eye. After the fight, Chris Weidman asked Payton Talbott why he mimicked the “Max Holloway Point Down” gesture.

“I had to give him his way out, you know, his retirement chance,” said Payton Talbott During the UFC 323 post-fight interview. Reflecting on Henry Cejudo’s resilience at 38, Talbott couldn’t stop praising the former two-division champion’s toughness.

“Man, I was hitting really hard. Like, I was connecting on a lot of those—as hard as I could… just going to the body. Yeah, for sure. He’s older… nobody’s really finished him other than, like, Dom that one time,” said Payton Talbott.

Talbott claimed victory by decision, handing ‘Triple C’ his fourth consecutive loss since coming out of his 2020 retirement. He cemented his status as the talk of the town and will possibly be moving into the top 10 of the bantamweight rankings on Tuesday.

Henry Cejudo rose from winning Pan American gold to claiming Olympic glory and quickly established himself in the UFC by dominating top fighters in the flyweight and bantamweight divisions. He defeated former champions such as TJ Dillashaw, Demetrious Johnson, and Dominick Cruz, holding two titles in different divisions simultaneously.

Why Henry Cejudo chose UFC 323 as the final chapter of his career

After coming out of a brief retirement in 2023, Henry Cejudo’s career was no longer the same as it had been at his peak, when most of his fights ended in victory. His return proved challenging, as he went 0-4, leaving a mark on his otherwise legendary legacy. For the Texan, however, the comeback was less about records and more about enjoying the sport he loved.

The turning point came at UFC Seattle in February during his fight against Song Yadong. A brutal eye poke from Yadong caused serious damage, including diplopia, soft tissue injury around the eye socket, and a corneal abrasion. The severity of the injuries led Henry Cejudo, a father of two, to decide it was time to call it off.

“This is it for me, guys,” Henry Cejudo told reporters during a media scrum. “This is it for me… I think I’ve done everything at the highest level since I was 11 years old. From cutting weight at that damn time, and there’s just a lot of satisfaction in my life. I’m ready to move on too. I have a couple kids that want to play with their Dad 24/7.”

All in all, Henry Cejudo has nothing left to prove. We wish him all the best in his post-retirement plans.