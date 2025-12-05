Payton Talbott’s Black Hole Tattoo and Hannya Ink: What the UFC Star’s Tattoos Mean

Tattoos rarely stay silent on a fighter’s body, and in Payton Talbott’s case, they practically challenge you to guess the story behind them. The rising bantamweight has built his UFC reputation on sharp precision, a calm-but-chaotic striking style, and a personality that flips effortlessly between playful and philosophical. Yet the artwork etched across his skin adds another layer to the 10–1 contender, one that fans try to decipher every time he steps into the cage.

As Talbott heads into the biggest test of his career against former double champion Henry Cejudo at UFC 323, those dark, dramatic tattoos have only drawn more attention. What drives a young star, known for highlight-reel knockouts and anime references, to choose such intense imagery? And how much of his mindset is written into the ink itself?

What Payton Talbott’s black hole tattoo represents on his chest

A clear indication that Payton Talbott is an anime fan is the most prominent tattoo on his body. The Las Vegas native has a simple hole filled in with black ink at the center of his torso. Speaking about the meaning of his tattoo, the UFC fighter revealed, “It’s just a hole that goes through my body. It represents an internal void, emptiness, lack of emotion.”

It’s also a visual marker fans can’t help but associate with his fighting style: controlled, sharp, and almost eerie in its composure. But where does a tattoo this unusual even come from? The answer leads straight into the world of anime.

How anime like Bleach inspired Payton Talbott’s tattoo choices

Talbott has never hidden his love for anime. Fans often compare his personality to former middleweight king Israel Adesanya for the same reason; both blend martial arts with storytelling influences taken from the shows they grew up on. For Talbott, the black hole tattoo resembles the distinctive void worn by Bleach character Grimmjow, a fan-favorite known for his cold, destructive nature and the hollow hole carved into his torso.

The similarity isn’t accidental. The placement, the shape, even the symbolism, aligns perfectly with the character. But anime isn’t the only part of Japanese culture that shapes his ink. Another tattoo on his body carries even deeper cultural meaning.

The meaning of Payton Talbott’s Hannya mask and Japanese folklore influence

Alongside the black hole on Talbott’s torso sits a stark black Hannya mask, complete with sharp horns, hollow eyes, and jagged teeth. In traditional Japanese folklore, the Hannya represents jealous or vengeful female spirits, but the symbol isn’t meant to be purely frightening. Many believe the mask also works as a protector, a talisman used to guard against evil and negativity.

For a fighter who often jokes his way through interviews yet carries a serious, internal philosophy about identity and expression, the Hannya mask fits him perfectly. As he steps into UFC 323 for the biggest test of his career, these symbols move with him as etched reminders of the stories he carries and the fighter he is becoming. And you have to wonder: what new ink might follow if Payton Talbott captures the biggest win of his life?