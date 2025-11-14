Penn State Wrestler-Turned-UFC Star Bo Nickal Reveals Biggest Misconception About Amateur Wrestling

Bo Nickal has spent most of his life on a wrestling mat, long before the UFC spotlight discovered him. And, ahead of his return at UFC 322, the subject turned back to the sport that defined him. He’s been coping with criticism, weathering his first MMA loss, and adjusting to the burden of proving himself all over again—but when the conversation came to amateur wrestling, he lit up in a way that showed how strong that connection still runs.

People often see the medals, the highlights, and the domination he demonstrated at Penn State, but few understand the process that produces someone like Nickal. So, when asked what the world gets wrong about the amateur wrestling scene, he did not hesitate. Instead, the 29-year-old aimed right at the heart of the misunderstanding, the part that no one sees unless they’ve experienced it.

Bo Nickal explains the real grind behind becoming an elite wrestler

When questioned about the biggest misconceptions fans might have about wrestling, the Penn State wrestler’s response was straightforward but insightful. “I think the biggest misconception would just be understanding how difficult it is,” he said. Most fans are aware that wrestling is difficult, but the 29-year-old believes they underestimate how difficult it is.

“You have no idea how hard it is to get to a high level in amateur wrestling,” Bo Nickal told MMA Fighting. To him, the sport isn’t something you pick up in your teens or dabble in during the offseason; it’s a lifelong commitment that begins before most children really understand what competition means.

He put it this way: “If you don’t start when you’re five years old and go for 20 years, you basically have no chance to compete at a world-class level.” And he’s not exaggerating. Nickal himself started at the age of five, moved through several states, set a 183-7 high school record, won three NCAA championships, and compiled the type of résumé that only comes from decades of repetition and pressure.

Imago MMA: UFC 290 – Nickal vs Woodburn Jul 8, 2023 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Bo Nickal red gloves reacts to defeating Val Woodburn blue gloves during UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena. Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxR.xSylvaniex 20230708_szo_cs1_0189

Even then, he believes the sport is now on a completely new level. “The level that the sport is at now relative to 10 years ago is unbelievable—and just getting more and more competitive,” he further added in the interview. And that’s what makes his perspective so valuable ahead of UFC 322. He’s more than just a prospect looking to rebound from a loss; he’s already been through the most brutal talent pool in combat sports.

The mental strain, the technical grind, and the decades-long pressure to be perfect are all ingrained in his personality. So, when he steps into Madison Square Garden this Saturday to face Rodolfo Vieira, he brings more than just experience. He has the perspective of someone who understands what true adversity looks like and why most people still underestimate it. In fact, he is equally grateful for the loss he suffered against Reinier De Ridder at UFC Des Moines.

Bo Nickal is ‘grateful’ for his only loss in his MMA career so far

That is why Bo Nickal discusses his first MMA defeat without resentment. Instead of viewing it as a blemish on his record, he sees it as something that helped him reset. “I think the loss has been something that’s really good for me, something that I’m grateful for,” he stated, acknowledging that the wait since then has been lengthy but necessary.

He even made fun of himself for gloating about being on the main card in the past, as now he has suffered a massive decline and is a part of the prelims instead. He said, “Your guys’ wishes were fulfilled—I’ll be headlining the prelims.” However, what really caught the 29-year-old by surprise was not the backlash but the unexpected support that ensued. “I actually got way more love and support after my last loss than I did even my wins,” he said during UFC 322 media day.

So, as he enters UFC 322, he isn’t under the burden of remaining undefeated. He’s carrying a reminder that one poor night did not drive anyone away, and in a sport as brutal as MMA, that kind of reassurance might be just as important as the preparation.