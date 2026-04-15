Pennsylvania Governor and Dana White Announce Major UFC News for Philadelphia Fans

After a 15-year wait, a championship-level UFC event is officially returning to Philadelphia. UFC 330 is officially set for August 15 at the Xfinity Mobile Arena, and the announcement came with both political and promotional weight behind it. With major sporting events already lined up across Pennsylvania in 2026, this move feels like part of a larger push to put the state back on the global sports map.

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Pennsylvania governor, Josh Shapiro, appeared alongside UFC CEO Dana White on The Pat McAfee Show recently to make it official, and the message was straightforward: this wasn’t just about fights, it was about impact.

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“Look, Dana and I may have some political differences, but we both understand the power of UFC,” Shapiro said. “We understand the power of sports to bring people together. And I’m proud to be here today to announce that UFC 330 is coming to Philadelphia in August. And I was proud to work with Dana and his team to get this done. We are so pumped up here in Pennsylvania.”

When you look at the timeline, Philadelphia hasn’t seen a numbered UFC event since 2011. That’s 15 years without a pay-per-view level card. The last time the promotion visited the city was in 2019, when Justin Gaethje knocked out Edson Barboza in a Fight Night main event—great action, sure, but not the same scale.

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This time, the reports indicate that the promotion is planning a championship fight to headline, which immediately raises the stakes, and Dana White leaned into the history when he spoke about the announcement.

“Yeah, yeah, listen, we love Philly, you know. And when you think about Philly, you think about fighting,” the UFC head honcho said. “Some of the greatest fighters ever and some of the great fights, you know, in the early days of boxing came out of Philly and Pennsylvania is doing everything right now to get the NFL draft of Pittsburgh, the World Cup’s coming to Philly, PGA championship in Philly this year and now a numbered UFC event.”

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There’s also a practical side to this. Philadelphia already has a strong MMA base. Fighters like Sean Brady and Joe Pyfer train and represent the city, and that local connection usually translates into ticket demand and crowd energy. Add a title fight on top of that, and you’re not just filling an arena, you’re creating a moment.

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From a business perspective, this fits the UFC’s current strategy. The promotion has been selective with its numbered events, making sure each one carries weight. Bringing UFC 330 to Philadelphia after such a long gap, and attaching a championship bout to it, suggests they see this as more than just a return. Right now, the fight card hasn’t been revealed, but the promise of a title fight already sets a baseline for how big it could be. So, how did this all come about?

Governor Shapiro reveals how he brought Dana White and the UFC back to Philadelphia

According to Josh Shapiro, this wasn’t a last-minute move. It was planned well in advance. Speaking on the same show, he revealed the deal was the culmination of a long-term strategic effort that began around a year and a half ago.

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“So look, obviously we’re celebrating USA 250, and this is the place where it all began right here in Pennsylvania,” Shapiro shared. “And so we wanted to line up everything you heard Dana talk about it. We’ve got the NFL draft next week, the MLB All-Star Game, the PGA Championship, and the World Cup. We just had March Madness.

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“And so I was hell-bent on getting UFC to be a part of that package of massive events here in Pennsylvania. It probably started a year and a half or so ago, our conversations with UFC. I made it very clear we were serious. We wanted UFC here. We know it’s a huge economic driver, tens of millions of dollars for our local economy, but it’s also just a great opportunity for people who love this growing sport to be able to come together.”

A numbered UFC event isn’t just about one night of fights; it’s hotels, tourism, local businesses, and media attention. When you attach a championship bout, the scale grows even more. And for a city like Philadelphia, which hasn’t hosted this level of card since 2011, that impact is amplified.

At the same time, Shapiro stressed balance. He said the state “worked hard, negotiated, protected the taxpayers,” while still creating an opportunity to bring the UFC in. That’s an important distinction, especially when large-scale sporting events often come with scrutiny over public spending.

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From the UFC’s side, the partnership looks just as deliberate. Dana White has consistently targeted cities that can deliver both history and energy, and Philadelphia checks both boxes. A strong fight culture, active fighters, and a long gap since the last major event all work in its favor. And if UFC 330 delivers the way they expect, don’t be surprised if this becomes a more regular stop moving forward.