How Dana White Should Solve UFC Heavyweight Title Picture After Tom Aspinall’s Surgery

Tom Aspinall has successfully undergone major eye surgery, which is definitely a significant step in his recovery and eventual comeback. However, the heavyweight champ may need considerable time following the procedure, potentially extending his return timeline even further. Another grim possibility? He might not even fight this year, and that scenario could push Dana White and the UFC to make some drastic decisions.

Right now, the heavyweight division is not in the strongest position, as there are not many marquee matchups to keep the momentum going. But to fill the void during the champ’s absence, the promotion certainly has a few solid options available. So, as Tom Aspinall’s expectedly lengthy road to recovery begins, let’s guide Dana White to a steady heavyweight title picture.

The UFC immediately needs to push the interim heavyweight title fight

Over the past couple of years, the heavyweight division has already seen enough stagnation thanks to the Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall saga. UFC 321 was expected to spark fresh movement, but the eye poke only added another frustrating chapter. If the promotion wants to avoid further delays, an interim title fight could be the answer, and there are definitely a couple of compelling matchups to make it happen.

Remember when Joe Rogan heard the chatter about a big, tall, powerful Brazilian moving up to heavyweight? That scenario could still happen if Alex Pereira plans his next run in a new division, potentially against Ciryl Gane. Undoubtedly, ‘Poatan’ has already secured his place as a future Hall of Famer, but realistically, he doesn’t have unlimited time left to chase legacy fights. That’s why he needs to go after something no one in the UFC has achieved before.

Before that ominous aura begins to fade, a push toward three belts would create serious intrigue for fans and boost Pereira’s legacy. If he beats the Frenchman, a blockbuster clash against Aspinall could become a reality. It definitely sounds like a better option than keeping Pereira tied to light heavyweight contenders like Carlos Ulberg, as exciting as that fight would be. But if that option doesn’t materialize, Dana White still has other ways to manage the division during Aspinall’s absence.

Recently, Waldo Cortes-Acosta showed just how active and dependable he can be by knocking out Derrick Lewis at UFC 324 only two months after his previous fight. That kind of turnaround? Definitely rare occasion in today’s heavyweight landscape. Riding a three-fight winning streak with a 10-2 UFC record, ‘Salsa Boy’ may finally be closing in on title contention, and he has already welcomed the idea of facing top contenders.

Alexander Volkov and Ciryl Gane are both names in the mix. Cortes-Acosta has expressed willingness to fight either for an interim title, with particular interest in facing ‘Bon Gamin’. His steady rise has given the UFC some much-needed flexibility, creating the option to match the Dominican against the Russian or the Frenchman to keep the division moving.

That said, it would be hard to deny that Alex Pereira’s potential move to heavyweight remains the most tantalizing scenario, and there is a growing sense that this shift may feel inevitable if Tom Aspinall takes a game-changing decision.

How Alex Pereira vs Ciryl Gane solves Dana White’s problem

As we saw earlier, ‘Poatan’ vs ‘Bon Gamin’ would sell out arenas because of how grand that fight feels. However, when it comes to an interim clash, the UFC definitely has another option, at least until Tom Aspinall decides to vacate the belt.

That decision could come as a shocker, but it’s not something fans haven’t seen before. Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill did it at light heavyweight, vacating the belt after they suffered gruesome injuries. So what makes you think the Brit can’t do the same? But if the 265 lb kingpin actually goes that route with uncertainty around his recovery timeline, Dana White and Co. would have to put Pereira vs Gane together to fill the void left by a major champion.

No disrespect to Alexander Volkov or Waldo Cortes-Acosta. They are great names. However, they don’t come close to Alex Pereira or even Ciryl Gane when it comes to popularity. So to keep the intrigue alive while the Aspinall is away, the UFC would have to put the undisputed title on the line. That would give the Brazilian a once-in-a-lifetime chance to grab a third belt in the promotion’s history.

Now, if Ciryl Gane beats him clean without any fouls or controversies, he’ll etch his name alongside Israel Adesanya and Magomed Ankalaev as one of the few to defeat ‘Poatan’. Also, ‘Bon Gamin’ would be crowned the first undisputed UFC champion from France. That’s the kind of storyline fans would tune in for while Tom Aspinall handles his medical issues.

That said, since there are definitely a few ways Dana White and the matchmakers could solve the heavyweight title picture, what do you think is the best way? Let us know in the comments section below.